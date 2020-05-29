The emotions of the 29th day of the Bundesliga 2019-2020 this Friday, May 29, when the Freiburg seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that will keep them in the fight for the classification, but they will have to receive a Bayer Leverkusen who will go out to impose his hierarchy on his visit to the Schwarzwald-Stadion.

Time and Channel Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Campus: Schwarzwald-Stadion, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

Hour: 8:30 pm from Germany. 1:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE

The box of Freiburg He has had a good campaign staying in the fight for European positions, but he needs to slow down after 28 wins, 8 draws and 10 games lost in 28 days.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer They come from a bitter draw last day when they visited Eintracht Frankfurt in a duel that they won 1-3, with goals from Vincenzo Grifo, Nils Petersen and Lucas Holer, but had to settle for the final 3-3.

For his part, the Bayer Leverkusen It has been one of the leading teams fighting in the first places after adding 16 wins, 5 draws and just 7 games lost.

The Aspirin They come from a very hard setback last day when it was their turn to receive the Wolfsburg being crushed 1-4 in a poor exhibition.

As he Freiburg As the Bayer Leverkusen they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their European objectives; in the general table we find Breisgau-Brasilianer with 38 points fighting for Europe, while Aspirin fell to fifth place with 53 units in this Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 29 Bundesliga 2019-2020