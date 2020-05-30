Havertz warned before the match that his desire is to play the Champions League next season. And in the Champions League, third, is Bayer after defeating Freiburg in the game that opened the 29th day. And he did it with a target of Kai Havertz himself, protagonist of the best and worst, since soon after he left injured.

05/29/2020 at 22:31

CEST

Lucas Cadet

FRI

LEV

Freiburg

Schwolow; Kubler (Gulde, 66 ‘), Lienhart, Heintz, Gunter; Sallai (Schmid, 66 ‘), Koch (Frantz, 76’), Hofler, Griffin (Kwon, 76 ‘); Pedersen, Holer (Waldschmidt, 76 ‘).

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Tah, Bender, Dragovic; Amiri, Baumgartlinger, Aránguiz, Sinkgraven (Alario, 62 ‘); Wirtz (Paulinho, 85 ‘), Havertz (Diaby, 66’), Bailey (Tapsoba, 85 ‘).

Referee

Marco Fritz. TA: – / Alario (81 ‘), Amiri (92’).

Incidents

Schwarzwald-Stadion. Behind closed doors.

Out, the revolution in the starting eleven of Peter Bosz after the debacle against Wolfsburg – six novelties – he gave dominance to the pharmaceutical team, against a solid Freiburg behind and looking for the cons.

Those from the Black Forest, very comfortable at the table, did not go through too much trouble until at 21 minutes the Chilean Aránguiz He was shooting high from outside the area.

The minutes passed in a flat dynamic, only with the speed of the Jamaican Bailey as Bayer’s argument to try to cause some headache to lag rojilla. At 40 I would enable Havertz, but the young revelation of German football did not hit the finish.

Nor did Holer at the best opportunity of Freiburg in the first act, when a precise service of the Magyar Sallai left him alone in a heads up Hradecky. The cross-shot of the local striker was lost just outside.

After the break, a corner kicked by Amiri I was pitching it very hard Aránguiz deviated at the first notice from Leverkusen’s. Bosz I was looking for fluency, and the minute Bailey touched the depth so that Kai Havertz put the toe in forced auction to mark between the legs of Schwolow. Aspirins in advantage.

The young man was able to widen the distance Wirtz a minute later, and a goal by Baumgartlinger Heading was canceled due to a clear lack of the visiting midfielder. The bad news, the change of Havertz, who withdrew something touched in the second act.

The Freiburg was trying to react, with danger in a low shoe of the recently entered Schmid, but in turn leaving more holes behind, a danger before a squad full of talent such as Bayer.

Little by little the red and black tightened, with danger in a lack of their own Schmid, to the barrier, and in an innocent auction of Petersen already at 88 minutes Hradecky saved. In the end, a triumph for Bayer that returns to the correct path but with nerves, pending the status of its star Havertz.

.