Friday June 05, 2020

The 1-0 defeat of Borussia Monchengladbach gives Charles Aránguiz’s Bayer Leverkusen a chance to overcome them tomorrow and establish himself in fourth place in the Bundesliga, a ranking that delivers the classification to the coveted Champions League.

Freiburg achieved a great victory, defeating Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0, at home at the start of date 30 of the Bundesliga. In a disputed match the locals managed to succeed, giving a hand to the Bayer Leverkusen of Charles Aránguiz, who disputes inch by inch with the visitors the last place that classifies the Champions League.

During the first fraction Gladbach showed the quality that it has in European positions and was superior to its rival in all lines, but could not capitalize on the performance with a goal. The scoreboard was opened by Nils Petersen (58 ’) for Freiburg, who took advantage of an impeccable free kick to connect an effective header.

At 68 ‘Alassane Plea was sent off, deepening the superiority of Freiburg that was felt from the start of the second half. The visitors failed to intervene the local goalkeeper, despite shooting four times on goal, finding no destination.

The defeat of Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0, gives Bayer Leverkusen a chance to overcome them tomorrow and establish itself in good time in the fourth position in the Bundesliga, a ladder that delivers the classification to the coveted Champions League.

For its part, Freiburg remains in eighth position, remaining just one point away from a pre-Europa League spot.