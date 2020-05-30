Controversy and scandals continue to surround Cruz Azul, since the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit froze the bank accounts of Guillermo Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, and those of his brother Alfredo Álvarez, vice president, the club reported.

The executives are being investigated for alleged money laundering and organized crime, as well as for irregular money movements of 1.2 billion pesos.

In addition to Guillermo and Alfredo, the FIU also froze the accounts of Víctor Garcés, brother-in-law of the president of Cruz Azul and who until last February was also vice president of the group.

The conflict for Guillermo Álvarez, general director of the Cooperative since 1988, comes from 2013 when a dissident group led by Víctor Manuel Velázquez, former commercial director of the cement company, accuses Guillermo Álvarez of holding the general direction of the Cooperative since 2013.

The dissident group requests that the management of the Cooperative must be exercised by the Board of Directors, which it achieved on August 22, 2019 by order of a District Judge in civil matters in Mexico City.

The judge restored the legal order to dismiss Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas as general director of the Cruz Azul Cooperative.

However, said resolution was revoked on August 28 by the Fifth District Judge in civil matters who suspended the effects of the previous sentence.

Regarding the affectations to have cash flow to meet the salary and operating obligations of both the Cooperative and the Deportivo Cruz Azul, the FIU issued an explanatory note yesterday afternoon that ensures financial operability.

“The FIU reports that the personal accounts of senior managers of the Cruz Azul Cooperative are blocked for detecting unusual movements in the financial system,” says the note.

“The bank account for the operation and operation of the Cooperative as well as the Deportivo Cruz Azul are free with the aim of safeguarding the labor and salary rights of the various companies of the Cooperative,” she points out.

‘DIRTY GAME’

Jorge Hernández, a spokesman for the cooperative, said that they are “in the best position” to provide the authorities with all the necessary evidence to separate managers from any accusation.

Hernández acknowledged that the authorities act as appropriate, but considered the complaint as a “dirty game” of some suspended partners since it was filed by an individual.

His goal, he added in an interview, is to demonstrate to all fans that Cruz Azul is an “absolutely transparent” company and since the club is not owned by a single person “it would not apply” to remove the team from the Mexican Soccer Federation.

LEAGUE MX POSITION

For its part, Liga MX stated in a statement that it had not received any notification or report from the Financial Intelligence Unit.

“For the LIGA MX Presidency, and according to the legal framework of our country, citizens have the presumption of innocence as a fundamental condition.” Liga MX stressed in the document issued yesterday afternoon, where it reiterated “its full willingness to collaborate with the different authorities “if required.

Controversial episodes

n 2003. After bad results at the Closing of that year, the board cannot take it anymore and dismisses the entire team.

n 2010. Disgruntled groups within the Cooperative accuse Guillermo Álvarez of mismanagement, who fights with his brother Alfredo.

n 2019. In September of that Alfredo Álvarez and Víctor Garcés return to the board.

n 2019. A group of dissidents protests at the entrance of La Cooperativa; later, he attends Femexfut.

n 2020. The FIU freezes the accounts of the brothers Álvarez Cuevas and Víctor Garcés, investigated for tax crimes.

