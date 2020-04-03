Paralyzing the evolutions can be of great help to smaller teams

F1 to discuss more measures to minimize crisis next week

Freezing engine development may be Formula 1’s next step in cost savings forced by the coronavirus crisis.

Formula 1 works to reduce your future expenses. A series of measures were agreed this week to help smaller teams survive the crisis, but issues such as the budget ceiling are still to be clarified.

Coronavirus can cause a major setback in the Formula 1 economy, so it is time to think of measures that can help you save even more. One of the options being explored is to freeze the development of the engines and make the current ones be used for the next few years, according to the British magazine Autosport. In this way, large manufacturers would save on research and development costs and would also be a relief for client teams.

There is also talk of the option to postpone the new rules originally planned to 2021 even more, to 2023. The teams are increasingly convinced that they must act, this time, for the common good, to ensure the survival of the grid instead of looking out for your individual interests.

As we explained yesterday, the teams have scheduled a videoconference meeting next Monday, April 6, to decide on the budget ceiling. There are two clear positions: a front of small teams led by McLaren that ask to lower the limit to 90 million euros and on the other side is Ferrari, which proposes to limit changes to the car and engines to save without establishing a fixed ceiling.

It must be remembered that for the first time the bikers have also joined the closure of the equipment factories, which has been carried out from August to March and April.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.