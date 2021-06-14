Freeway for Windows 11?

We are just over a week away from the Microsoft event in which the news of the “next generation of Windows”. There is much speculation about whether Windows 11 will finally be the company’s big launch, as well as its coexistence (or not) with Windows 10.

Recently, the Redmond firm confirmed that Windows 10 support will end on October 14, 2025. The decision covers the Home and Pro versions of the operating system. On the one hand, this means that Microsoft is sustaining its ten-year support cycle, as has happened with previous editions. On the other hand, it is possible that this determination reflects the future of the platform after the announcement on June 24.

Taking into account that Windows 10 has just over four years of official support left, it seems to be opening the way for Windows 11, or its equivalent name, to become the new flag of Microsoft.

Windows 11 or Windows Sun Valley?

As we mentioned earlier, there is a lot of expectation about the next Microsoft event. The Redmond corporation is playing its cards right and betting on the mystery regarding the Windows ads. The little that is known (or with which it is speculated) is, simply, what the company has wanted that it is known.

The reports coincide in a drastic change in the graphical interface and in the adoption of a new application store. Mention is also made of features intended primarily for consumers, with the focus on gaming and entertainment. However, there is also another rumor that brings to the table an alleged nomenclature change.

Like everything that is said for these hours on the subject, this too should be taken with a grain of salt. Beyond the design and feature changes, Microsoft supposedly you would no longer put numbers to new versions of your operating system. Thus, the successor to Windows 10 might not be Windows 11, but rather it would be presented as Windows Sun Valley.

If the Redmond firm adopted a method similar to the one that Apple uses to name macOS, it would change the perspective on the development of its operating system. Thus, Windows 10 would cease to exist as such when support ends, but without dying definitively. What does this mean? That with the features thought for the Sun Valley update and some functions taken from the now defunct Windows 10X, the current OS could collaborate to write the first page of its “next generation”.

