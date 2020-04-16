         Freepik Launches New Free Tool to Create Animated and Customizable Illustrations

Freepik is a Spanish startup that has already become extremely popular thanks to its huge offer of free design resources, and now they bring us something new and extremely useful. Its name is Stories by Freepik and it offers us an extremely simple and convenient way to create animated graphics and download them as a GIF or as a video.

Basically, now we can take advantage of the free illustrations that inhabit the Freepik library to customize them to our liking, turning them into animated graphics. The tool is very easy to use and offers a good variety of interesting options.

Create animations without knowing how to animate

The illustrations available are a special selection, you cannot use absolutely all the graphic material available in Freepik to animate, but they are a good handful and each corresponds to a concept that comes in four different styles that can be edited to your liking.

In addition to the four styles that differ from each other, you can customize color, background, elements and animation. For example, each illustration has layers, and you can animate each layer differently.

They also have a “Randomize” button that apply random animations to all elements automatically to give you an idea of ​​what you can do, if you decide to keep that design, or try editing some elements.

Download for use on the web, presentations, networks or videos

All Stories illustrations can be downloaded in SVG and PNG formats. The former are fully editable, compatible with most browsers, and can be converted to shapes due to their vector nature, while the latter have a good compression ratio, more color depth, and support transparency.

For its part, animations offer multiple options. You can download an HTML file to use on websites with SVG and CSS online, or you can export the animated file as a GIF or as a video in MP4 format. The latter allow us to select background color and size.

Everything you do and download from Freepik is free for personal and commercial use provided you give it attribution.

Freepik Launches New Free Tool to Create Animated and Customizable Illustrations