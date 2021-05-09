The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has described as “regrettable” the mass congregations that took place this past dawn in different parts of the capital after the state of alarm waned and reported that “freedom is not breaking the rules”.

“The images from yesterday are pitiful. Bottles are not allowed in the city of Madrid. I show absolute condemnation of yesterday’s images. Despite the police deployment, these images have continued to be produced, “Almeida said in statements to journalists after holding a ceremony for Europe Day.

The councilor recalled that the fact that there was no alarm or curfew does not mean that “there is no pandemic”.

Thus, he has asked to respect the basic rules of coexistence in the city of Madrid, where he recalled that “you can’t make large bottles”.

“The freedom is not about breaking the rules nor in making bottles; because they are not allowed in the city of Madrid. Making a bottle in the Community of Madrid is not freedom “, has settled the mayor.

The first night without a state of alarm and a curfew in Madrid, Barcelona and other Spanish cities has been a massive celebration of thousands of young people drinking and dancing in the most central streets and squares, tired of months of prohibitions.