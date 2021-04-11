“Freedom is not breaking the law”

The PSOE considers that the court’s decision to exclude the former leader of Cs from the PP’s 4-M lists Toni Cantó and the former mayor of Toledo Augustine Count certifies that the popular have tried to “cheat.” And, for this reason, the coordinator of the electoral campaign of the Socialists, Mónica Carazo, assured this Sunday that “Freedom is not breaking democracy or the law.”

This was stated by Carazo minutes after it was made public that the contentious-administrative court number 5 of Madrid had decided to uphold the appeal of the PSOE against the PP list and, therefore, had agreed with the socialists, They argued that Cantó and Conde could not appear in the 4-M elections because they were not registered in the Community of Madrid on January 1, when the census was closed.

“The PSOE always defends legality, that is why we have appealed the PP list, and the sentence confirms that once again the PP has tried to cheat, has presented a list that does not conform to legality,” Carazo denounced, who recalled one of the main arguments contained in the sentence: that “Someone who cannot vote cannot be a candidate” in Madrid because he was not a citizen of the region when the census was closed.

“The sentence is a new setback to the PP because it accredits that Canto and Conde should be excluded from Ayuso’s candidacy, and also accredits that the PP lies systematically,” the PSOE campaign coordinator settled. Carazo ironized that “The new motto” of President Isabel Díaz Ayuso should be “lie or freedom”, in reference to the supposed dilemma between “communism or freedom” that the PP has raised for the May 4 elections.