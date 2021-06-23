FreeBritney, why is this day so decisive in your life?

Spears has rarely spoken directly on the issue in all these years, but she will have the opportunity to address Judge Brenda Penny via video conference this day.

“Britney wants to address the court directly,” her attorney Samuel Ingham said in April, without specifying the motives behind the singer’s request.

Spears is expected to want to address the terms of her guardianship, and specifically the controlling role of her father, with whom she has had a difficult relationship for a long time.

‘Jamie’ and Britney Spears. (Special)