Free2Move adds the Citroën Ami to its fleet in Madrid

The new Citroën Ami is already on sale in our country and has just been incorporated into the fleet of vehicles for rent by the minute of Free2Move (STELLANTIS mobility brand). Although it is a car “without a license”, its possession will be required.

It is not essential that urban trips be made with private vehicles, that is the reason for being of services like Free2move. As an alternative to possession and public transportation, these companies provide us with vehicles that will only cost us money when we are using them. Nothing more.

To the fleet of car sharing (or free float, as it is called in professional slang) from Madrid, which currently consists of Citroën C-Zero and Peugeot e-208, also joins a smaller model, the Citroën Ami. It’s about a light quad, as if it were a four-wheel moped, so the AM license would be enough to drive it.

However, Free2move makes this model available to its users only if they have a B permit and have reached 18 years of age. A vehicle in this category could be carried from the age of 15 and after obtaining the AM license. Therefore, the access restriction is the same as for normal cars in this service.

Free2move has added to its Madrid fleet 50 units of the Ami, which have been available since last Friday. In addition, this fleet has limited its scope of action to the most central area: Centro, Retiro, Salamanca, Chamberí, Chamartín and Tetuán. In this way, its 75 km of autonomy will not be a problem for anyone.

All Free2move users can use them

The main advantage of the Ami is the ease of park it, and more in a part of the capital where free space is a very scarce commodity and every centimeter counts. Suffice it to mention that it is practically 1 meter shorter than the C-Zero, already one of the most compact cars (avoiding antiques) in Spain.

The dimensions of the Ami are 2.41 meters long, 1.39 meters wide and its height allows it to accommodate two adults 1.85 meters tall without any problem. Only two people and a loose package can go. ShareNOW’s smart fortwo EQ – Free2move’s competition – have tourism approval, so the comparison has many hidden flaws.

In streets of this type -platform compared between pedestrians and vehicles- the maximum speed is 20 km / h, the Ami is more than enough in the downtown area

Given that in the area where Citroën Ami will operate it is practically impossible to legally drive at more than 45 km / h, its top speed is not a problem, which is limited by its vehicle category (L6e). Therefore, the advantage is clear: you park better, compared to few practical drawbacks.

This advantage is even more tangible when the destination point is reached and parking is not available, so time is spent driving around until a free space appears. That means that even if your usage fee doesn’t drop a penny, can become a savings when moving around the downtown area of ​​the city.

The operation does not change compared to other Free2move models. A unit is reserved, there are 20 minutes to open the doors, the keys are in the glove compartment and with them the ignition is activated. When parking you have to leave them where they were, and close the car using a mobile application, always keeping in mind that it has to be the perimeter area of ​​the Ami, not that of the rest of the vehicles.

On the other hand, the introduction of the Ami to the Free2move fleet has secondary purposes, such as that the vehicle begins to be seen – and in a fairly crowded area in general – and that the curious can test it. It is designed for both urban and rural settings.

As we recently saw on motor.es, the Citroën Ami range for individuals has four levels: To Miami (7,200 euros), My Ami Orange (7,600 euros), My Ami Pop (8,100 euros) and My Ami Vibe (8,560 euros). If compared to the traditional light diesel quadricycle, its market positioning is adequate (moreover, very competitive), and its cost per kilometer much lower.

Fifty units are not many in relation to the rest of the fleet, possibly Free2move will increase their number, although this will depend on their degree of use. There are currently around 300,000 registered Free2move users in the capital of Spain.