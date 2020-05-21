Drinks with this natural product are generally very easy to prepare and tend to taste so exquisite that it lasts for a few minutes on our palates. In addition they also manage to cleanse our liver in the healthiest way possible.

May 20, 2020 9:25 p.m.

In case you did not know, beets can be combined with other equally natural products, as well as vegetables and fruits, you can also change its flavor in the way you like, using spices with strong flavors.

Beetroot juice to cleanse your liver

Beetroot has a large number of nutrients and components that help you live a healthy life, managing to cleanse your liver in the healthiest way possible, for this we will be showing you a couple of drinks rich in nutritional sustenance for the proper functioning of your body .

Beetroot, ginger and carrot juice:

The first thing you should do is wash the apples very well together with the beets, then (without peeling them) you must cut them into medium pieces, at the end you can introduce each of the products into the blender to liquefy them for about 2 minutes. Once it is ready, without any type of lump, we advise you to ingest it immediately.

Cucumber, beet and spinach juice

Wash two cucumbers and a beet very well, then start cutting them into very thin slices. At the end take the spinach wash them very well and drain them, when you finish you must cut it into medium pieces, once you have finished, add all the ingredients to the blender and blend for 2 minutes. Serve and eat immediately.

These juices will help you cleanse your entire liver of any impurities that have entered your body, in this way you will be able to look much healthier and make your body function properly.

