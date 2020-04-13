A man releases his caged birds after seeing what it’s like to be locked up at home on account of the coronavirus

By: Web Writing

Spain. A man liberates to what appear to be two goldfinches that he had caged in his house, after living in his own flesh the lack of freedom due to confinement due to the health crisis in the coronavirus.

In the video, shared on social networks, the two birds are observed in their cages, while the man gradually begins to release them.

“Here we have these two poor animals, that in the days that I have been locked up here, I know what it is to be captivated without their freedom and I have thought about it because these animals deserve to be free.”



Is it good to release caged birds?

If we are considering releasing birds that have been in captivity, the matter is not as straightforward as it sounds. We cannot consider that releasing them is only opening the doors of their cage.

Birds adapt to the natural or artificial environment in which their lives unfold. When for some reason, they are removed or changed from their habitat to another totally alien, most likely they will not be able to adapt to this sudden change and therefore we violate the chances that the bird will survive on its own. The release of a bird that has remained closed requires a process.

If it is a bird that has lived in cage since birth:

In this case, adaptation to the natural environment is very difficult, most of the time impossible. Since by then you will have acquired life habits that will be difficult to get rid of.

For these species the only habitat that exists is the one that their owners have offered, outside the bars of their cage there is a strange world totally alien, in which they would not know how to function.

Keep in mind that a bird in captivity has always provided it with everything it needs to live: food, water, shelter, a place to nest, among others. Which makes the bird unable to survive on its own.