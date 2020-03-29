Wrestlemania free

Wrestlemania free | WWE is offering free Wrestlemania in various countries to let people know about the event and subscribe to WWE Network for Wrestlemania 36.

Wrestlemania on ESPN

WWE has signed an agreement with ESPN to broadcast three editions of Wrestlemania in the United States. This contract began to be fulfilled with the broadcast of Wrestlemania 30 garnering good audience data, and will continue to broadcast several editions of the show of shows.

WWE Wrestlemania 32: March 29

WWE Wrestlemania 35: 6 of April

Royal Rumble on FOX

ESPN will not be the only television network that has the opportunity to broadcast one of the past editions of WWE PPVs in the United States. FOX Sports will broadcast Royal Rumble 2020 on March 31, being the PPV that WWE has released the fastest in its entire history.

Several of the bouts for this show were already broadcast these weeks during the weekly WWE shows.

Wrestlemania 33 at Goal

Spain is not left out of the emissions list. WWE will broadcast the show it performed two years ago in Orlando through the Gol network, giving Spanish fans the opportunity to see this event for the first time on television for free.

Are you ready? Today @Gol issues #WWE #Wrestlemania 33

Let’s remember the great event that was held in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/mgcasyk9hp

– Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) March 29, 2020

Spain will not be the only country that will have an open WWE broadcast. In France, at least three editions of Wrestlemania will be broadcast on television before Wrestlemania 36 is broadcast, and WWE expects to sign new agreements in other European countries in the next few hours.

All this adds up to the fact that any edition of Wrestlemania is temporarily available for free through the WWE Network from anywhere in the world.

Is giving away past editions of Wrestlemania to fans on television a good strategy?

