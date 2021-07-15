Free way to the hydrogen car: the European Union will require a pump every 150 kilometers (and much more)

A hydrogeneration, to recharge hydrogen cars, every 150 kilometers. The European Union has just accelerated, without a doubt, the development of the hydrogen car. From 2035, diesel and gasoline cars, also hybrids and plug-in hybrids, will stop being sold. Any car with an internal combustion engine will no longer be sold in the European Union. And in this scenario, we only have one possibility, the sale of electric cars, and two technologies, the electric battery, and the electric fuel cell, the hydrogen car.

We are all aware that, to power the electric car, a recharging infrastructure is necessary. And that is undoubtedly one of the great challenges that must be tackled to make the electric car viable outside the cities. But in the case of the hydrogen car the problem is even more pressing, since the hydrogen charging infrastructure is still in a much more premature stage of development than that of the electric charging points.

The headline these days has been, and will be, that The European Union will oblige member countries to install a hydrogen refueling pump every 150 kilometers. But, as we will see below, it is necessary to explain in more detail the details of this rule, and also the rest of the mandates that the European Union has promoted in its European Green Pact, to develop the infrastructure for recharging hydrogen cars.

The European Union will require a hydrogen refueling point every 150 kilometers in its trans-European transport network and a maximum separation between them of 450 kilometers

Hydrogen refueling in the Toyota Mirai.

A hydrogen refueling point every 150 kilometers

The European Union will require member states to expand cargo capacity in line with the sale of zero-emission vehicles. That will mean installing an electric recharging point every 60 kilometers and a hydrogen refueling point every 150 kilometers before December 31, 2030. Now, on which roads?

According to the revised European Union directive, there will have to be a hydrogen refueling point every 150 kilometers on the main trans-European transport network (TEN-T) and in secondary corridors. The main TEN-T network is the one that connects the main nodes, the main cities, of the European Union by road. Secondary corridors cover all European regions, and in some Member States it is still to be fully developed, with high capacity roads.

If we look at the top map, and more specifically in Spain, we will see that the main TEN-T network, and the secondary corridors, cover the main Spanish highways. Nevertheless, the European Union will also require that each hydrogen refueling point be separated, at most, from another refueling point, by a distance of 450 kilometers. The European Union will also require dispensers to dispense at a pressure of at least 700 bar and a minimum capacity of 2 tonnes / day.

The European Union will require the installation of hydrogen refueling points in cities, and main nodes (airports, ports …), of its trans-European transport network

Hydrogen supplier of the Madrid hydrogeneration plant.

Hydrogen refueling points in cities

But that is not all. The hydrogen car would only make sense with a proper refueling network to make it a viable option for the driver. And in addition to requiring roadside refueling points, it will require closer refueling points in the city.

The European Union will force the installation of at least one public and accessible hydrogen refueling point in each urban node. And according to the European directive 1315/2013, an urban node is any urban area connected by the trans-European transport network (TEN-T), which includes cities, but also terminals and extra-urban transport connections, such as airports, train stations, and logistics platforms.

It is to be assumed that the hydropower plants will, in turn, be multimodal recharging nodes. The European Union not only proposes to choose strategic locations, to allow the refueling of hydrogen cars and heavy transport vehicles, located on strategic routes, and in connections to urban centers and logistics centers, but also to combine the points hydrogen refueling and recharging points for electric batteries.

Test of the Toyota Mirai, a hydrogen car.