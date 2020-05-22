The Lombardy Regional Commission for Cultural Heritage established that the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in San Siro “has no cultural interest” and it can be toppled, after a study requested by the Milanese City Council regarding the possible construction in that same area of ​​a new coliseum for Inter and Milan.

05/21/2020

On at 17:40

CEST

SPORT.es

The Lombard Commission considered, in a document signed on May 13 and revealed on Thursday, that there are no longer enough features of the original stadium, built in 1925, for the installation to be considered of cultural interest to the city.

Said agency intervened at the request of the Milanese mayor Giuseppe Sala, who is working together with Milan and Inter on a project to build a new stadium, that would arise in the same area of ​​the current coliseum and that should be ready before 2024.

In late 2019, the two Milanese clubs presented two projects, carried out by the American group Popoulous and by the Italian-American consortium Manica-Cmr Sportium.

The former plans to build a new rectangular rectangular San Siro, inspired by the Gothic style of the Milanese Duomo and the Gallery that emerges a few meters from the symbolic monument of the Lombard city.

The second project envisions futuristic lines, marked by two interlocking rings that symbolize the union between Inter and Milan’s past and future. The exterior of the coliseum will be lit differently depending on the team playing.

One of the options studied by Milan and Inter is to eliminate only some parts of the current San Siro and keep others to make them a sports city available to citizens..

Both Inter and Milan and the City Council hope to finish the works before 2024, so that the stadium is fully available to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games, scheduled in Milan and Cortina.

.