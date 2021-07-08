Free VPN to surf safely with your Opera browser

On issues of safety, encryption, two-factor authentication, and VPN servers have been the big winners. The encryption it has been imposed by default both on web pages and in instant communications. It is no longer something for advanced users, it is a default option for everyone. The two factor authentication has arrived to add more security to logins. And finally the VPN servers They have become the main asset of security firms to protect your internet browsing. Such is their success that free and paid VPN models are easy to find.

In case you are not yet aware, the VPN is a service or technology that allows you Internet access with an extra security. The function of this type of technology is to make intermediary between your connected device and the server that hosts the service you want to access. This gives you extra privacy and also avoids problems related to censorship or location blocking.

As I said, security firms currently offer VPNs in their catalog. We also find companies specialized in giving you access to free and paid VPN servers. You just have to install an application on your computer or mobile device and it will configure whatever is necessary. But there is a third option. That your web browser integrates the VPN.

Opera and its free VPN

For some time now, Opera introduced the VPN service among its featured features. And no small print. A free VPN to use while browsing. With the ease with which we activate or deactivate any other function, and without the need for configure practically nothing. Neither configure nor install.

As Opera itself explains: normally, your browser connects directly to web pages, allowing these pages to identify your IP address and location approximate. With this feature, you connect to websites through a VPN server. The result is that your apparent location change by server location.

Another attraction of Opera’s free VPN is that it allows adapt to search engines so that they continue to offer you personalized results despite the protection offered by the server that acts as an intermediary. Also, you can choose the location of the VPN server that you will use to protect your browsing.

Activate Opera VPN on your computer

To start using Opera’s free VPN at Windows and macOS you only need to activate it from Settings> Advanced> Privacy and security. If you cannot find the corresponding section, you can search for it directly in the search engine of the Setting by Opera.

Once you have activated it, you can ask it to connect by default to that server when you start the browser. Another option that it includes is the one I mentioned before: bypass the VPN for default search engines. This will allow you to obtain personalized results in your favorite search engine even if you activate the service.

From now on, when you open a web page, you will see the VPN icon in the address bar. If you click on it you can activate and deactivate it. You will also see the amount of data that has passed through the server and you will even have the possibility to choose the location of the VPN servers you want to use. Being a free VPN, there are three options: Europe, Asia, America. If you are looking for more specific locations, you can go to paid VPN services that offer servers in cities around the world.

Activate Opera on Android

In Android, Opera also integrates this function of security and privacy. Not so on iPhone and iPad, even if it had it at the time. However, it works in a different way than it does on your computer.

To activate this option in Opera on Android we will have to open the application, click on the Opera icon and then on Setting. There you will see the VPN option. Keep in mind that if you activate the data saving, you will disable the VPN.

Another peculiarity of the Opera VPN on Android is that it only works on private tabs. That is, when you click on the tabs icon, you will see Normal and Private. The first ones will continue to show as always. The latter are the ones that will benefit from Opera’s free VPN service.

For the rest, when you open a new private tab you will have access to its settings. You can, for example, change the server location, by default Optimal, to one of the three available locations: Europe, America and Asia. You can also deactivate or activate again the option “Bypass the VPN for searches”.

In short, Opera’s free VPN is a practical way and without small print to protect your browsing directly from this practical browser. Both on your PC or Mac and on your Android devices, you can navigate without a trace and without sacrificing your pocket.

