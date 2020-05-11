Author: Carlos Ferrer-Bonsoms

Despite the government’s de-escalation plan, there is still plenty of time to return to normal. It seems that homebound will continue to be a regular and with the passing of the hours you may not be clear what else to do. Fortunately, there are many solutions.

One of the most helpful to try to have a good time and escape from reality is video games. If you like and want to play a game online to disconnect for a while, there are many online games to enjoy for free without leaving home.

In this list you will find works available for mobile, PC or game consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

The most abundant are shooters like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone, but there are games for all kinds of audiences.

These are the best online video games that you can play for free from home.

Fortnite – all platforms

Saying something new about this video game is already really complicated. One of the bombings of recent years and one of the best free online games of the moment in which you will have to face, alone or in groups, a lot of players on an island that is getting smaller over time.

Obtaining resources, building fortifications or destroying what lies ahead of you in a really colorful and well-worked universe are its main strengths.

And it must be made clear: it is addictive and really fun to play.

You can download it for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

Call of Duty: Warzone – PC, PS4 and Xbox One

One of the most classic sagas of video games comes with this free to play that follows the trend of Fortnite, but with hundreds of elements typical of the franchise.

A tremendously addictive title that has been stomping where you can play alone and cooperatively to fulfill missions, destroy all rivals, move in hundreds of vehicles or much more.

You can download it for PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Apex Legends – Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Without a doubt one of the great surprises of 2019. It is another Battle Royale where teamwork is key to achieving victory.

The best thing about the title is the strategic approach it offers, since there will be teams of three players and you will have to play with the different abilities that each character offers to create a devastating combination.

It offers, on the same battlefield, up to 60 players and has been developed by Respawn, developer of the fantastic Titanfall.

You can download it for PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Destiny 2 – Xbox One, PS4, and PC

A title that started as a fee and has become one of the best free online games today. Hundreds of hours of fun await you here in a multiplayer first-person shooter that offers immersive storytelling, tons of action, missions with friends, or PvP (player-versus-player) combat.

A frankly absorbing title that will keep you glued to the screen for hours.

You can download it for PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Counter Strike: Global Offense – PC

A franchise that has been in operation for many years and is enjoyed like the first day.

A classic of first person shooting games where you can enjoy team battles, all against all or many more game modes.

You can download it for PC.

Warframe – Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4

An action game that masterfully mixes science fiction and martial arts to offer a truly superb title.

The best thing is that it has a really active community and receives constant updates, as well as events worldwide, to keep the game constantly active.

You can download it for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

Dauntless – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and soon on mobile

A game very inspired by the celebrated Monster Hunter franchise where you will have to hunt down huge monsters that are devouring the world.

It is an adventure title that you can play with your friends and where you will have to face powerful beasts that will not make things easy for you.

You can download it for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

Autochess – mobile, PC and coming soon on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Without a doubt, one of the sensations of 2019. The key to its success is a mechanic that is very easy to learn, but complex to master due to its strategic depth.

You have a battalion of troops, each with their abilities, stats, rarity, and class, that you drop on the battlefield and automatically fight the enemy.

Absorbing, fun and demanding. Undoubtedly one of the best free online games that currently exists.

You can download it for PC, Android or iOS.

Hearthstone – PC and mobiles

A truly superb card game where strategy is the key to victory. The best thing is that there will be news in 2020 that will expand and improve the base game experience.

The only problem is to enter the title again since at the beginning it costs a little to learn all the mechanics, but once you succeed, you have before you a really good game that you can dedicate hundreds of hours to.

You can download it for PC, Android or iOS.

League of Legends – PC

As with Fortnite, there are no words to talk about this phenomenon in the world of video games. A free online strategy game in which its main virtue is the frenetic pace of the games. Think fast or you will practically be sold.

The objective is to protect your base while destroying the bases of the enemies. The best thing is that it has a level system to improve skills, missions, objectives to fulfill and much more.

You can download it for PC.

PUBG – free on mobile and tablets

This title is the one that started all the fashion of the Battle Royale that works such as Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone now follow.

The idea of ​​this title is to destroy all the other players that are on the map. The best thing is that you can form a team with your friends and destroy the others as a group.

You can download it for Android or iOS.

Path of Exile – PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

It is a multiplayer that drinks directly from the well-known Blizzard Diablo saga.

You will face hundreds of battles against thousands of monsters in a dark fantasy world by yourself or with other players.

This title was one of the sensations of last year and has a really active community and it is no wonder.

Hundreds of classes to choose from, a good story and many skills to define your character are the keys to one of the best games to play online for free from home.

You can download it for PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

