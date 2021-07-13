Free upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 with these offers

The coronavirus has completely changed the way we live and work. Soon, our devices will also change. Microsoft announced a few days ago the launch of the new Windows 11, adapted to the new times. His presentation was the answer to what his users had been waiting for six years. We explain how to update to Windows 11 for free.

The evolution of Windows can be seen in all aspects, on the one hand the physical, where both the design and the use of colors change. And secondly, in usability, with new functions and the use of widgets, for example, to use it in a simpler and more intuitive way.

Windows 11 is the biggest evolution in an operating system since the arrival of Windows 10. If you have a previous version, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for a very low price, only 7.69 euros. And what is better, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free. Take a look at KeysWorlds mid-year deals and choose what suits you best to turn your team into a powerful tool.

Deals for Windows 10

If you are looking for discounts, specifically for Windows 10, you have a 45% discount using the code KWSS45. It is applicable for practically all versions of Windows 10. Remember that once you have it installed, the upgrade to Windows 11 is free.

Recommended: Office and Bundles

Microsoft Office is probably the best tool for productivity. However, buying the license from the official store can be expensive for many people. At KeysWorlds you have a set of offers for the 2019 and 2016 versions and even 365. What’s more, if you want to buy a pack with both Windows and Office, the discount is much higher. Check out

Office 2019 ：Using the discount code KWSS50 we will enjoy a 50 percent discount.

Office 2016: Using the discount code KWSS50 we will enjoy a 50 percent discount.

Microsoft 365: despite being the cheapest of all, only $ 69.99, at Keysworlds you have it even cheaper. Using the code KWSS50 you have a 50% discount.

Option three: even more discounts

Like the rest of the products, you can enjoy a 50% discount on other licenses, such as the version of Office 2019 for Mac. Use the code KWSS50 and you will have it.

Keysworlds: easy to buy, easy to pay

Keysworlds has extensive experience in the management and distribution of software licenses, offering an excellent service that guarantees 100% consumer satisfaction. Once you place your order, you will receive in a few minutes in your email the code to redeem the license. Another of its advantages is its ease in terms of means of payment. Accepts PayPal, bank transfer and credit or debit cards.

In addition, and finally, the customer service is available 24/7 (support@keysworlds.com) so, in case of mishap, one of their agents will help you.

Also in Ezanime.net