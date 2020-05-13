Smartphones, regardless of operating system, fill your storage memory with files and programs that most of us don’t need

Over time the smartphones, regardless of the operating system, are filling their storage memory with files and programs that the vast majority do not need or even remember that they are there, but your team does suffer and becomes slower.

For free up space on your computer and to continue saving your videos, photos, music and recent files, we recommend you follow the following tips.

Use the cloud

The most important step to have your smartphone always free from memory saturations is to use the cloud to host your heaviest files, which are usually videos.

The new equipment has cameras that achieve surprising video qualities, but so is the weight of the files that are generated. The same goes for photographs.

Many of those photographs and videos are of special moments that users refuse to delete, and this is where the cloud does its work, since it stores these files for you and so you can erase them from the memory of your computer. The best thing is that you can access them at any time through the internet.

Most clouds offer a certain amount of storage for free and if you need more, they have other payment options.

Configure WhatsApp

A preventive action to saturate the memory of our team is to configure our WhatsApp account, so that the images and videos that are sent to us are not automatically downloaded and are stored on our smartphone.

Just open the application, go to ‘Settings’ or ‘Settings’, depending on whether your device is iOS or Android. Then you must select ‘Data and Storage’ and choose not to have photos, videos and audios downloaded automatically.

In this way, you can choose which files you want to save in the memory of your computer.

Fewer applications

The fewer applications your computer has, the storage and performance memories will be more free and therefore the smartphone will work better.

To choose which apps to delete and which ones not, just think about the last time you used it and whether you need to keep it.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital