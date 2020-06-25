In these times, it is important that SMEs can rely on free tools to reduce costs and generate results.

All these platforms have advantages that make them unique.

In the midst of the pandemic, SMEs undoubtedly experience one of the most challenging scenarios even with the support they have at their disposal, for example, it was recently reported from Millennium that government credits seem to be insufficient, so many will continue to experience problems . Given this, having resources available that can help alleviate the burden can undoubtedly be of great help, which is why this time we highlight some free tools that can be key to reducing costs and continue generating results.

According to Business2Community, these are the free tools that can be of great help to all SMEs today:

Google Analytics

Analytics can be considered the core of all companies that are traffic driven, such as information portals or blogs. The first of these free tools can be considered the best to obtain qualified data from the online business section. It allows generating reports, identifying trends, consulting live performance statistics, among other things.

As highlighted by the source, it is a perfect platform for small, medium, and business settings with scalable needs. It can also be used by bloggers, analysts and data experts.

Find out about its unique qualities is the ability to track goals, visualize visitor flow and generate audience reports, as well as measure campaigns.

Hotjar

This second of the free tools is also suitable for business websites. It stands out for going further with behavioral analytics offering a better understanding of visitor activities. Based on analytical data actions such as heat maps or user behavior, it allows you to make changes to the interface for users and thereby increase conversions.

They are considered ideal for small, medium and corporate business configurations.

Among its main attractions is the fact that it helps to identify the areas where users and visitors get stuck.

Canva

Canva is one of the free tools that stands out in the field of graphic design. We have already highlighted it on several occasions, and if you remember, it stands out for the ease of its platform to create graphic materials based on the thousands of templates that it offers for practically all kinds of visual material that you can think of, such as flyers or infographics.

This tool can be used by companies of all sizes.

Its main attractions are the number of stock images or templates and the ease of working with it thanks to its drag & drop editor.

ProPrfos Help Desk

The fourth of these free tools is one that can help businesses transform their customer service, this platform seeks to pave them with smart, intuitive and efficient functions. Particularly ProPrfos Help Desk stands out for having an integrated knowledge base that helps reduce the volume of business tickets up to 80 percent. Teams using the platform can collaborate via shared inboxes. It even has a live chat to attend faster.

Like the previous ones, companies of all sizes can make use of the tool.

Among its unique attractions is the one that helps generate reports based on data, offers actionable analytics and its interface is easy to use.

JungleScout

JungleScout can be considered an important tool for businesses that are interested in learning how to sell on Amazon. It offers step-by-step guides for beginners and experts looking for results from that marketplace. You can also help brands and agencies transform their online sales experiences through various products, such as databases, product trackers, and analytics.

It is considered ideal for new Amazon sellers, existing sellers as well as the aforementioned brands and agencies.

Its main attraction is the quantity of quality educational materials it offers, such as ebooks, guides, webinars, case studies and success stories.

Kickstarter

If you are looking to do a crowdfounding for your business but without losing equity, then you must register your business in the sixth of these free tools known as Kickstarter. You may have already heard of it, but if not, you should know that it is a unique funding platform that helps recruit micro investors and donors for business. Although it is a free platform, you should know that it has a commission that is charged once the funding campaign is successful.

Particularly it is considered recommended for small businesses and freelancers, and among its attractions is to facilitate fundraising for projects, as well as the high and reliable success rate it maintains.

MailChimp

For email marketing, MailChimp can be considered one of the best free tools that small businesses can use. With it it is possible to create newsletters and launch up to 12 thousand emails for 2,000 subscribers without paying a single penny. But not only that, it also provides access to analytical data that is key to driving results.

It is considered ideal for small businesses looking for effective ways to stay in constant contact with their prospects or clients.

Among its attractions is complete transparency with email, the aforementioned trackinvg and the personalization of reports.

Shopify

In the case of businesses that will bet on electronic commerce, one of the best free tools that they can add is Shopify. It is an all-in-one platform that allows you to create online stores for businesses of any size.

Its main attraction is that all the free business tools are available under the same space, in addition, it has mentors and a whole suite of tools that cover aspects such as security and marketing.

Qualaroo

Finally, among the free tool options businesses can consider Qualaroo. This platform can be helpful in getting customer feedback through the development of surveys. Lets you get actionable insights from user data and create delightful business assets. In addition, it has an analytical section powered by artificial intelligence that improves the obtaining of insights oriented on the behavior and experiences of consumers.

All kinds of businesses can use the platform. And among its unique attractions is that you can gain insights from the user experience that surveys can be developed with the help of the I.A. to do sentiment analysis.

