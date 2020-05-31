Alejandro Alegría and Erendira Palma Hernández

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) confirmed that the personal accounts of three managers of the Cruz Azul Cooperative were blocked, while those related to the operation of the company and the sports club are free.

The instance dependent on the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), which is in charge of preventing and combating crimes of operations with illicit resources, pointed out that the financial resources of Guillermo Héctor Billy Álvarez Cuevas, president of the organization, as well as those of his brother José Alfredo and his brother-in-law Víctor Manuel Garcés Rojo.

Unusual movements

In a brief position, the FIU detailed that said action was taken after detecting unusual movements in the financial system.

However, the bank accounts for the operation and operation of the Cooperative, as well as the Cruz Azul soccer team are free to safeguard the labor and salary rights of the workers of the various companies.

Finance sources said the investigation involves the movement of 1.2 billion pesos that would have been diverted from Mexico to the United States and Spain between July 2013 and March this year.

Both Billy Álvarez and Garcés Rojo have been accused by various cooperatives of committing fraud against the company that produces and sells hydraulic cement that owns four plants in the states of Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Aguascalientes and Puebla.

In turn, Jorge Hernández, spokesman for the Cruz Azul Cooperative, maintained that the UIF investigation is a relatively old issue related to false accusations filed by José Antonio Marín and Víctor Velázquez, members suspended today from the organization, who are also under process.

He stated that never a single cent has left the organization that does not correspond to the development of the assets of the cooperative itself. He denied that there is an arrest warrant against Guillermo Álvarez, although he acknowledged that an amparo was filed as a precautionary measure, after last year a group of cooperatives took over the corporate premises.

▲ Jorge Hernández, spokesperson for the Cruz Azul Cooperative, denied that there is an arrest warrant against Billy Álvarez (pictured), president of the celeste campus. Photo Jam Media

He assured that the investigation would not have to affect the economy of the soccer team, as well as the future signings they could make for the Apertura 2020 tournament of the Mx League. The establishment has financial stability, our players and collaborators in the sports club can rest easy.

Liga Mx, ready to collaborate

After the freezing of accounts was announced, the Mx League issued a statement in which it indicated that it has not received any notification about the investigations that the UIF carries out against Billy Álvarez, while reiterating its full willingness to collaborate with different authorities, preserving respect for legality.

For the Mx League presidency, and in accordance with the legal framework of our country, citizens have the presumption of innocence as a fundamental condition, he indicated.

In accordance with the social statute of the Mexican Soccer Federation, in the event that the owner and / or the directors of a club commit criminal acts or of dubious reputation, in the opinion of the executive committee they could be disenrolled.

Meanwhile, Robert Dante Siboldi, strategist of the celestial team, announced that all the tests carried out by Covid-19 on the members of the campus were negative. It does not surprise me, we know what they are doing at home, in personal training, I did not expect less, we know they have taken care of each other, he said in a video conference.

He reported that the squad intends to return to training on June 15 to start the next tournament in late July, as long as the health authorities approve the revival of massive sports events.

There will be a meeting on Wednesday by the Federation, where everything will be officially announced (regarding the start of the tournament), we will see if we continue with the plan or readjust the dates as the authorities tell us.

