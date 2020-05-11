Coronavirus tests will be done at the Walmart Supercenter store in Doral, Florida This is the first Covid-19 testing site in the city It is a completely free exam, but requires the person to request an appointment

They will test free coronavirus at the Walmart Supercenter store in Doral, Florida.

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermúdez reported through a press release about the new Covid-19 testing site for citizens.

Authorities said the tests will be conducted in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter store, which is located at 8651 NW 13th Terrace.

It will work with access for vehicles that streamline the dynamics and allow to maintain safety standards.

The site will be available starting this Monday, May 11, and it will operate at the following hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 in the morning.

The municipal government also said that it is a completely free examination, reported El Nuevo Herald.

“Opening the first COVID-19 testing site in Doral is a significant achievement that will greatly benefit our residents and emergency personnel,” said Bermúdez.

The @Cityofdoral has now opened the first drive-thru testing location at #Doral #Walmart #Supercenter with Quest Diagnostics. Adults with symptoms can be tested Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 7 am-9am.

An appointment is required: https://t.co/eixQzizHWm#doralproud # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cJIfGaOMJF – Juan Carlos Bermudez (@mayorbermudez) May 11, 2020

For the operation of this center, an alliance was established between Walmart, which lent its facilities, the Quest Diagnostics laboratory, which will process the tests, and the local government.

Do you suspect you may have Covid-19 and want to take a test? This is what you should do

Although the tests are free and available to the entire community, certain requirements must be met.

The mayor of Doral indicated in a Twitter post that the tests will be carried out in the indicated Walmart parking lot, in a Drive-Thru-style process.

In addition, they explained that it is a self-administered test for adults with nasal swab.

If you want to take the test, you must be of legal age and comply with the CDC guidelines.

“The tests are for adults who meet CDC, state, and local guidelines and who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and others with Covid-19 symptoms and those in high-risk groups with no symptoms.” , pointed out the mayor.

The first COVID-19 test site opens at @Cityofdoral at Walmart. https://t.co/3Tl9ikQtsz – Juan Carlos Bermudez (@mayorbermudez) May 8, 2020

Finally, they explained that to take the test, the person must first make an appointment on the website: www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

You can also call 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., either for concerns or to schedule your appointment.

The results of the free coronavirus tests will be reported to the patient by the Quest laboratory, which is the provider of the sample evaluation service.

