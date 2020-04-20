         Free Sudokus on your mobile with this Microsoft app, available for Android and iPhone

Are you passionate about squeezing logic by doing sudokus and want a free application for your mobile that offers you a multitude of daily puzzles? Well Microsoft Sudoku is sure to become one of your favorites: is an application with infinity of sudokus, all generated at the moment in each game. And it includes new forms of puzzles: the game is a real challenge.

Playing on mobile has become one of the most popular distractions during this confinement. There is Parcheesi Star, for example, an app that is breaking download and usage records. And it is not surprising since the operation is simple, the rules are just as simple and it is a game that anyone knows. Just like the sudokus, one of the puzzles that best suits the mobile phone. Because how many times have you racked your brains trying to solve a sudoku? Well, if you do not know the Microsoft Sudoku application, we recommend it: it is one of those useful apps to kill boredom with intelligence.

Microsoft Sudoku is one of the best apps of its kind

It is not that mobile stores lack applications to solve sudokus since there are a good number of them. However, Microsoft brings some advantages to this genre of puzzles transferred to the smartphone: the app is of quality, the sudokus are generated automatically, offers new grid layouts and lets scores compete with friends thanks to Xbox Live achievements. Not only that, it is also a clean app that only asks for the necessary permissions: access to the network (to view ads and download sudokus) and to storage (to save notes).

Microsoft Sudoku presents the typical three by three block board with the classic 3×3 grid for each of the blocks. Although it does not stay here since the company has developed new boards with which to expand the difficulty of the hobby. They are called ‘irregular sudokus’, boards that do not have a classic 3×3 design, even though each section must be completed with the numbers from 1.

All sudokus are available in different skill levels to adapt the application to any experience. Microsoft Sudoku allows you to change the layout of the boards, offers the option to use notes to help in the resolution, it has daily challenges by levels and also achievements compatible with Xbox Live. It is an application of great quality and highly recommended; It is only marred by an advertisement at the bottom of the screen, also with videos if you want to get help in the form of clues. That you don’t want ads? Microsoft offers a subscription service for 2.99 euros per month (or 10.99 euros per year). This service also expands the coins obtained by solving puzzles: are needed to unlock daily challenges.

Microsoft Sudoku is a relatively recent app (from December 2019) that you can download on your Android and also on your iOS device. It is free and comes loaded with challenges to overcome confinement.

Microsoft Sudoku

Share



Free Sudokus on your mobile with this Microsoft app, available for Android and iPhone