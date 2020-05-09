Are you bored of watching the same shows over and over again on traditional television? It is true that during these days of confinement, the small screen is one of the main entertainments to spend time at home. However, for some years now, the most ambitious television productions have been on streaming platforms, whose offer of series and films is bigger and more varied than ever.

Despite this, subscribing to one of these services is easier and cheaper than you might think. Platforms like Disney +, HBO Spain and Amazon Prime Video They have thousands of entertainment options for all tastes and, what is better, completely free trial periods. That is why, below, we tell you the advantages, the catalog and the subscription conditions of each of these services.

Disney +

Still from the Disney + series ‘The Mandalorian’.

In addition to offering the entire catalog of classic and contemporary films from the world of Disney, such as The Lion King or Frozen, the new platform of Disney +It also has the productions of all the franchises that have become part of the company. This is why you can also choose à la carte the great productions of the Pixar studio, including the four installments of Toy story and the two chapters of The Incredibles, the Marvel universe with the saga of the Avengers and all the movies of Star wars.

But this new on-demand service also arrives accompanied by unpublished and exclusive content, among which the Spanish premiere of the series stands out. The Mandalorian, set in the Star Wars universe. And for Marvel superhero enthusiasts, especially the little ones, the documentary series is available Heroes project, in which several children who have generated positive impacts in their communities are portrayed in their own comics.

The subscription to Disney + has a monthly price of 6.99 euros per month or one annual fee of 69.99 euros. But if you are still not convinced to subscribe, you can enjoy a trial period of seven days completely free. The service includes the possibility of playing content up to four devices simultaneously, in addition to allowing download any series or movie on 10 different computers to see them without internet.

HBO Spain

Still from the HBO series ‘Chernobyl’.

Did you miss the great international event of Game of Thrones? You still have time to marvel at one of the most ambitious television productions in history. In HBO Spain You have available the full eight seasons of the series, as well as other original titles from the American chain that have been acclaimed in recent years, among which stand out Westworld and Chernobyl, and classics the size of The Sopranos or The Wire.

To its interesting original catalog, HBO Spain has also added popular series from other producers to nourish its offer. These are current titles such as The Maid’s Tale, from the Hulu platform, and all the content of the American adult cartoon channel Adult Swim, including the acclaimed Rick and Morty (which on May 3 premieres new chapters). And for comedy lovers, two series that are already a television classic are available: Friends, with its 10 full seasons, and The Big Bang Theory.

To start enjoying the HBO Spain catalog you have a trial period of 15 days completely free and without any commitment to stay. Then the subscription is priced at 8.99 euros per month and it can also be canceled at any time. You can download the application on mobile phones, tablets, computers, Vodafone TV, the PlayStation video console and any Apple TV or Chromecast television, and play content on two devices simultaneously.

Amazon Prime Video

Frame from the ‘Jack Ryan’ series, from Amazon Prime Video.

The protagonist of Al Pacino in Hunters is the last major release of Amazon Prime Video, which has an extensive catalog of powerful and ambitious series. In addition to its most recent production, other major bets such as Jack Ryan, a series of action on international conspiracies unraveled by a CIA analyst. You can also find the history of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, about a woman who becomes a monologist, and the documentary of the captain of Real Madrid in Sergio Ramos’ heart.

But the Prime Video catalog doesn’t just stop at the small screen; its cinema collection is also very wide and diverse. Among their selection you can select from acclaimed films in recent years, such as Oscar winners Green book and Moonlight, and classics of film history the size of The Godfather, Save Private Ryan, Fight club or The gladiator.

Subscription to Amazon Prime Video is the cheapest of this type of platform, since it is priced at 4.99 euros per month or 36 euros a year. The service can be canceled at any time and, if you have not tried it before, you can enjoy 30 days free. To make matters worse, the payment includes the services of Amazon Prime to enjoy free and fast shipping on your purchases, as well as the e-book catalog of Prime Reading and over two million songs on Prime Music.

* All prices included in this article are updated on 04-17-2020.

** AS receives a commission for each subscription