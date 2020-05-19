Second part of a series of contents in which the political and social situation of Honduras, with special attention to the Libertad y Refundación party (FREE). In the previous and first text, we talk about the coup d’etat that took place in 2009, which represents the turning point that explains what is happening today. To understand this second installment, it is recommended to read the first one before doing click here.

According to the vice president of the National Congress, Antonio Rivera CallejasYes, there will be elections in Honduras. In 2021. Specifically on March 13 the inmates and the last Sunday in November the general ones.

The affirmation of the nationalist Rivera Callejas is in response to public questions raised by the leaking balloon probe of an alleged strategy, recommended by J. J. Rendón, so that Juan Orlando Hernández (JOH) takes advantage of the scenarios of collective hysteria caused by COVID-19, to suspend the elections and re-seize the presidency.

The burial of Juan Orlando Hernández’s political career, as in a humiliating episode of House of Cards, has already been written. When Juan Antonio Hernández, a mythomaniac impersonator of his older brother, adjusted the pose to testify in front of the DEA cameras, not only signed his own sentence, but also advanced his brother’s. In a rare moment of mental clarity, breaking the fourth wall, he affirmed: “I have destroyed my life.”

Juan Orlando Hernández He bases his alleged non-imputability, in front of the Office of the Prosecutor of the Southern District of New York that sentenced his brother, taking refuge in the controversial tradition of the North American government of not prosecuting presidents in office.

But Juan Orlando Hernández did not win the Honduran presidential election. He is not a president elected by popular vote. He assumed the presidency for the recognition made by the State Department, and that recognition they can themselves remove. It’s not that it hasn’t happened before. Meanwhile, Juan Orlando Hernández has already hired a law firm specializing in corruption, money laundering, and high-profile trial negotiation.

Once again, Juan Orlando Hernández is not protected by law to stand for elections, in fact, the law expressly prohibits him. So it makes sense that, to avoid being prosecuted for corruption, JOH and the leadership of your party, need not only a new Penal Code that excuses them and frees them from being extradited, but also an electoral process, fraudulent or not, that allows them to continue occupying the official positions that provide them with the security of impunity, as until now.

Your candidacy

In a convenient scenario of political schizophrenia, Juan Orlando Hernández has some kind of association and empathy with practically all sides of the power pyramid in Honduras. Relationships built since he was president of the National Congress, where he distinguished himself by approving the packages of laws that destroyed the Rule of law, in a carousel that came to be known as “legislative diarrhea”.

JOH is especially active in the underworld of South Florida. That dark node of fascist corruption manages the lobby that keeps it in power, in addition to the onerous – for the Honduran people who pay taxes – support from another dark character, Benjamin Netanyahu.

But with all the money invested, these gentlemen have not been able to free them from the investigation and prosecution that the United States Department of Justice carries out against their inner circle, pointing it out himself with names and surnames.

This week the accusation against the retired Police General, Juan Carlos Bonilla (alias) was made public. Tiger), a former ally of JOH fallen from grace. According to the television media, he is not willing to fall alone. According to the Prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, El Tigre, former director of the national police, was an operator of several narco-politicians, including Tony Hernández and his brother the President of Honduras.

Juan Orlando Hernández supposes a history that already tires different sectors of the oligarchy. Although JOH and the National Security Council continue to be docile and faithful to recipes neoliberalsBy passing laws, decrees and budgets that are the delicacies of the wealthy, this very way of exercising power is leading them to failure.

The links of power with the drug trafficking and organized crime are old. Tiburcio Carias, the nationalist dictator grandfather of Juan Orlando Hernández’s current wife, was already taking a toll in the 1930s for allowing heroin to be transferred through Toncontín, the capital’s airport.

The oligarchy perhaps wants to return to more nondescript politicians, to exploit the country discreetly and maintain the airs of dignity and honesty that they always enjoyed in New York, Miami and Paris.

But JOH, his family, and his gang went into the countryside. In imitation of the lifestyle of the Colombian and Mexican bosses: waste of money, exhibitionism, weapons, white trafficking. The style of Pablo Escobar and JOH’s partner, Chapo Guzmán. Assassinating competitors and political opponents. A narco-run with tragic endings to choose a script.

It was precisely in that intoxication of arrogance, rivalries, betrayals and improvisations that one of the richest families in Central America, the Rosenthals, saw their billionaire empire and the assets associated with its successful banking name, sink into the mud created by Juan Orlando Hernández and his heartfelt poster. The bank of Rosenthal and its assets simply disappeared. Consequently, the State of Honduras faces demands from the Rosenthals, based in New York and Panama, for billions of dollars.

In this context, if Juan Orlando Hernández fails to re-enter as a candidate, the oligarchy will have to find another. For now the Nationalist party (PN) has no presidential figures, since JOH has systematically destroyed the image of every possible competitor.

They will have to create a product and make it rise like foam. But first JOH must leave the scene. It is conjectured that it will be done as a controlled implosion from the US State Department, to continue guarding the election of presidents and relief in Honduras.

Related