New Yorkers can receive free condoms and HIV tests through the Door to Door platform

DNA40 –

NY.- Since the city of NY in the United States concentrates the largest number of cases of COVID-19, the Department of Health offered to provide, free of charge, safe sex kits, which contains condoms and self-diagnosis tests for HIV.

Those interested should register on the platform « Door to Door”And in a matter of days you will receive your kit.

According to the authorities, the objective is that New Yorkers stay at home and try to have sex only with your partner if you live together.

Orders are limited to two types of product at a time, per person every 30 days. In the case of condoms, packages of 30 units will be sent.