If you are a regular reader of Invertia and my analyzes, chances are that already be within the value enjoying the trip -for the moment only stock exchange- of IAG, since I proposed the entry in this value last week.

The one that has increased by 63.5% from its lows of last May may back down more than one; However, if we see two consecutive closings above 3 euros and a considerable increase in the volume of contracting, it will be a new and clear sign of purchase.

However, you should not be in a hurry and calmly wait to see two closings above 3 euros. Especially since the risk of seeing a collection of benefits in front of that area in order to configure a supposed right shoulder of an inverted shoulder head shoulder formation is quite high.

Possible HCH figure invested in formation





Eduardo Bolinches

Keep in mind that if we end up seeing a development of this type it’s not bad news. On the contrary. The value would make a collection of benefits in the short term that could get close to 2 euros again as a symmetry with the left shoulder and then attack the clavicular line in the area of ​​3 euros to make a trip to 5 euros.

Therefore, it would give us the opportunity to buy more shares below the prices they are currently trading at.

The million dollar question is whether we should listen to a first closing above 3 euros in which it seems that it wants to finish today or, on the contrary, we have to wait for ourselves and see two consecutive closings above them.

I always say the same thing: split operation into multiple input levels. In fact, it’s probably already inside if you followed the article from last May 25. The highs for the year are at 8.02 euros, why not buy little by little as the value gives us reason?

