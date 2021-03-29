Free practice results

Free practice for the first round of the F1 2021 World Championship begins, with FP1 and FP2 in the Bahrain GP. And he does it with many unknowns still to be solved, such as the position of the teams, since from the preseason tests it is not possible to get too many things in clear. Everyone is doing different tests, comparing data, testing configurations to find the setup that best suits the new car, etc.

Now with the reduced format of 1 hour of trainingCompared to an hour and a half last year, all teams have had to adapt to this compacted program. It’s not really a problem, and maybe it’s a lot better for the viewer. One hour less in total that does not pose a great threat to test programs, but avoids long periods of time without activity on the track, as was the case before.

In free practice 1 and 2 of the Baríen GP it has been seen that Red Bull has been dominating, with which it is confirmed that this year could be their year, which would be interesting to make a farewell to Honda in style. They have dominated the sessions, with Max Verstappen always showing his potential. You already know that they have been able to fix some chassis and aerodynamic correlation problems, and that Honda has moved forward its engine project from next year to this, as this will be its last year. This can bring a lot of joy to the energy drink team and to Alpha Tauri, although watch out for those dyno hours that have had to subtract from the power unit. I hope it is reliable … I suppose they have compensated for it by working hard so that everything is correct.

It has also been possible to see the ferrari leap forward and McLaren’s good form. Something that could already be sensed from the preseason, but that had to be confirmed here. Both with an engine that is an improvement. In the case of those from Maranello they have managed to improve the power unit considerably, while those from Woking have gone from the Renault unit to the Mercedes unit, which should give them a plus.

Perhaps the most covered have been Mercedes, who have been quite blurred, without showing the potential they had in the past where they made it easy first and second even in free practice. Another one that seemed worse than expected is the Alpine team, who have been very behind the pack, with times that were more than 2 seconds behind the head. This is a world in Formula 1, and it made us suspect the worst. In addition, they have a Fernando Alonso who is still adapting to all the routines of Formula 1 and the car, after 2 years out of competition.

Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'31 "394 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'31" 692 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1'31 "897 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31" 921 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31 "993 6 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'32" 072 7 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1'32 "195 8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'32" 366 9 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'32 "434 10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'32" 786 11 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1'33 "134 12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'33" 157 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'33 "233 14 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1'33" 329 15 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'33 "528 16 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'33 "872 17 George Russell Williams 1'34" 127 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'34 "340 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1'34" 501 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'34 "975

Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'30 "847 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1'30" 942 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31 "082 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'31" 127 5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'31 "218 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'31" 230 7 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1'31 "294 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'31" 393 9 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1'31" 483 10 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'31" 503 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'31 "601 12 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31" 612 13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'31 "740 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'31" 769 15 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'31 "770 16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1'31 "862 17 George Russell Williams 1'32" 331 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1'33 "297 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'33" 400 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'33 "449

In the next article, we discuss the FP3 and the qualifying session, which will be much more relevant than these times these first contacts …