Free practice results

After the performance shown by Red Bull in the first GP, everyone thought that in the Imola GP of F1 2021Without that tire problem that Max Verstappen had at the end of the race, they should be up front. However, free practice 1 and 2 have started with some problems. On the one hand, the incident of Sergio Pérez with Esteban Ocon that has left them both out of the FP1. On the other hand, the problem with Verstappen’s Red Bull that has also left them without trying certain things in FP2. The energy drink team is piling up the program for tomorrow in FP3, and that’s not optimal.

But they have not been the only ones with problems. The FOM systems have also been failing nice, with problems in the data, as well as in the cameras. So only a few very limited signals have been seen. During the Perez and Ocon incident, it was not even possible to see what happened. They have simply limited themselves to showing a repetition of a camera in which Pérez’s car was already seen moving out of the corner and Ocon passing behind. But no sign of contact. And like that, many other problems that seem to have been solved for the FP2.

Regardless of that, we have also seen problems especially in Nikita’s Haas, which has been the casualty of the session. Although it is nothing new, since in the previous GP it was also one of the ones that had the most problems. It seems that the Russian has not been able to adapt to the car and that together with the fact that the Haas is the worst car on the current grid, is not contributing anything. The Russian finished the first free practice session leaving and hitting the wall at the entrance to the pitlane. In practice 2 it has not been much better, and has also starred in some incidents.

Charles Leclerc has also had problems in the FP2 session of the Imola GP. They were doing very good times, the Ferrari performance here has been surprising. And in one of his laps, in which he had been improving, the car went off in one of the curves. That has caused him to go off the track through the gravel escapement and end up hitting the barriers. That damaged the front suspension, so the session had to end there. Fortunately, you have had time to test and it has not affected too much.

As to Alpine, It has been one of the teams that has brought the most improvements to this circuit, although we do not have to wait too long. In the past GP they had problems and here at Imola they wanted to minimize some stability problems in the rear axle derived from the changes in the background due to the new regulations. It seems that the new wing and bottom that they have tested has worked, and they should mount it tomorrow. Also, the cold of this circuit should suit them well, but they have very tough and numerous rivals ahead. You have to be very cautious, as they have to be cautious at McLaren, who were very strong in the previous GP, but here they seem to be a little further behind due to the characteristics of this track.

As to Mercedes, It also seems to have improved, and although many want to see Red Bull in front, we will see if it does not return to monotony at this circuit, as they could have solved their problems with the rear end. That coupled with Red Bull’s problems could take a turn. Bottas finished first in FP2. Will it be indicative?

Free Practice 1 Results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’16 “544 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’16” 605 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’16 “622 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’16” 796 5 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1 ‘ 16 “888 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’16” 888 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’17 “257 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’17” 489 9 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’17 “739 10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’17” 769 11 George Russell Williams 1’17 “866 12 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’17” 883 13 Lando Norris McLaren 1’17 “935 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’17” 984 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’18 “058 16 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’18 “228 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’18” 360 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’18 “823 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’19” 480 20 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’19 “781

Free Practice 2 Results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’15 “551 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’15” 561 3 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’15 “629 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’15” 834 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’16 “371 6 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’16” 411 7 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’16 “419 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1’16” 485 9 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’16 “513 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’16” 737 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’16 “817 12 Nicholas Latifi Alpine 1’16” 823 13 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’16 “835 14 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’17” 999 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’17 “092 16 George Russell Williams 1’17 “179 17 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’17” 273 18 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’17 “281 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’172350 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’17” 857

Tomorrow more with the FP3 and qualifying…