One more week, we have searched all corners of Google Play for the best deals on games and applications. This time we bring you almost more than one hundred and ten paid games and apps that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal, including several popular and trendy games right now. Hurry up before the discounts disappear.
75 free Android apps
We start as usual, with the apps, games and icon packs that are now completely free, although for a limited time. Among them we find the always addictive Rectangles PRO worth a try, and a good assortment of icon packs for addicts to customize their terminals.
Applications
XTREAM SMART IPTV € 3.89 free
Email Me Pro € 1.89 free
RAL – color chart. NCS & PANTONE color palette 4.99 euros free
3D Shape (Paid) 2,19 euros free
Tarot Yes / No – Premium Version 1.19 euros free
BitProject € 0.99 free
1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects 1.09 euros free
Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON € 0.69 free
Learn Italian – MosaLingua € 5.49 free
MapMaster – Geography game 1.09 euros free
Darwin Audio Tour 2.29 euros free
RAM & Game Booster by Augustro (67% OFF) € 0.59 free
Fraction Calculator “Fractal MK-12” 2,09 euros free
Games
Peppa Pig: A day of sport 3.49 euros free
Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 2,09 euros free
[VIP] DungeonMon: Idle Merge Monster € 0.99 free
[VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies € 0.99 free
Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface € 0.59 free
Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium 2,19 euros free
Manguni Squad € 0.59 free
Guess & Find PRO € 1.89 free
Rectangles PRO € 1.99 free
Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game 2,09 euros free
Sudoku Zen € 0.99 free
Magnet Balls 2 € 0.59 free
Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG € 2.00 free
Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games € 0.79 free
Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP € 0.89 free
Fill Expert VIP € 1.89 free
[VIP] WeaponWar: Idle Merge Weapon € 0.99 free
Way of Square – PRO € 0.59 free
Wanderer of Lifetimes 2.89 euros free
Dragon slayer: Premium € 0.89 free
Mystery of Fortune 2 € 0.89 free
DungeonCorp. S> An Auto Get Game! 1.09 euros free
Infinite The Block VIP € 0.89 free
[VIP] SweetFly: Idle Merge Sweet € 0.99 free
My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game € 0.89 free
Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.50 euros free
Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight 2,19 euros free
Rusty Memory VIP: Survival 2,19 euros free
Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free
Cannon Master VIP € 0.89 free
Hunter Rush – Premium € 0.99 free
Personalization
Star Clock Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free
Droid 3D Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free
Limitless Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
Fresy – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Juno Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons 1.29 euros free
Crayonic – Unique Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
Nolum – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Cuticon Square – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
Yumlo – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Bemmer – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Oribi – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Rarent – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Sorun – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Evelo – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Fixter Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Oreo 8 – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Febon – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Famver – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Doodum – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Extreme – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Rocsy Square – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Luver – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Mumber – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
32 discounted Android apps
And we continue with the apps, games and icon packs that arrive on sale, also for a limited time. Among those who bring you here this week we find the two installments of the classic Lost Horizon, graphic adventures that leave their mark, always entertaining and well designed, and also the Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy that you can give an opportunity without problems.
Applications
Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros
Premium Tongue Twister in English with pronunciation 2.59 euros 1.29 euros
Custom Formulas 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
Handy Surveying 2.89 euros 1.79 euros
Coordinate Master 2.99 euros 1.79 euros
BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros
World history 3.49 euros 2.29 euros
My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] 2.49 euros 1.39 euros
The Art of War – PRO (No Ads) 1.29 euros 0.79 euros
Do Not Disturb – Call Blocker – Premium 2.29 euros 1.19 euros
Games
SnakEscape 2.89 euros 0.59 euros
Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion👾Kill All Humans 3.69 euros 2.19 euros
Cruciverba Crittografati – Giochi di parole (PRO) 3.59 euros 0.69 euros
Encryption crossword, classic word games 3.59 euros 0.59 euros
Monster RPG 2 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
Monster RPG 3 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
Gold Rush! Anniversary 2.49 euros 1.29 euros
Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.29 euros
Linebox – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.59 euros
Lost Horizon 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
Lost Horizon 2 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
Whale Trail Classic 2.99 euros 1.99 euros
Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy 3.29 euros 1.69 euros
Unwanted Gray 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
RPG Knight Bewitched 2.29 euros 1.09 euros
Football drama 3.99 euros 2.39 euros
Shootout on Cash Island 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
Bulb Boy 2.79 euros 0.89 euros
Word Search Daily PRO (700+ Levels) 2.19 euros 0.89 euros
Personalization
