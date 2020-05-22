One more week, we have searched all corners of Google Play for the best deals on games and applications. This time we bring you almost more than one hundred and ten paid games and apps that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal, including several popular and trendy games right now. Hurry up before the discounts disappear.

75 free Android apps

We start as usual, with the apps, games and icon packs that are now completely free, although for a limited time. Among them we find the always addictive Rectangles PRO worth a try, and a good assortment of icon packs for addicts to customize their terminals.

Applications

XTREAM SMART IPTV € 3.89 free

Email Me Pro € 1.89 free

RAL – color chart. NCS & PANTONE color palette 4.99 euros free

3D Shape (Paid) 2,19 euros free

Tarot Yes / No – Premium Version 1.19 euros free

BitProject € 0.99 free

1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder, Retro Camera Effects 1.09 euros free

Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON € 0.69 free

Learn Italian – MosaLingua € 5.49 free

MapMaster – Geography game 1.09 euros free

Darwin Audio Tour 2.29 euros free

RAM & Game Booster by Augustro (67% OFF) € 0.59 free

Fraction Calculator “Fractal MK-12” 2,09 euros free

Games

Peppa Pig: A day of sport 3.49 euros free

Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting 2,09 euros free

[VIP] DungeonMon: Idle Merge Monster € 0.99 free

[VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies € 0.99 free

Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface € 0.59 free

Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium 2,19 euros free

Manguni Squad € 0.59 free

Guess & Find PRO € 1.89 free

Rectangles PRO € 1.99 free

Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game 2,09 euros free

Sudoku Zen € 0.99 free

Magnet Balls 2 € 0.59 free

Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG € 2.00 free

Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games € 0.79 free

Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP € 0.89 free

Fill Expert VIP € 1.89 free

[VIP] WeaponWar: Idle Merge Weapon € 0.99 free

Way of Square – PRO € 0.59 free

Wanderer of Lifetimes 2.89 euros free

Dragon slayer: Premium € 0.89 free

Mystery of Fortune 2 € 0.89 free

DungeonCorp. S> An Auto Get Game! 1.09 euros free

Infinite The Block VIP € 0.89 free

[VIP] SweetFly: Idle Merge Sweet € 0.99 free

My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game € 0.89 free

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting 0.50 euros free

Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight 2,19 euros free

Rusty Memory VIP: Survival 2,19 euros free

Live or Die: Survival Pro 1.19 euros free

Cannon Master VIP € 0.89 free

Hunter Rush – Premium € 0.99 free

Personalization

Star Clock Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free

Droid 3D Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free

Limitless Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Fresy – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Juno Icon Pack – Rounded Square Icons 1.29 euros free

Crayonic – Unique Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Nolum – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Cuticon Square – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Cuticon Hexa – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

Yumlo – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Bemmer – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Oribi – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Rarent – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Sorun – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Evelo – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Fixter Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Oreo 8 – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Febon – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Famver – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Doodum – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Extreme – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Rocsy Square – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Luver – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

Mumber – Icon Pack € 0.59 free

32 discounted Android apps

And we continue with the apps, games and icon packs that arrive on sale, also for a limited time. Among those who bring you here this week we find the two installments of the classic Lost Horizon, graphic adventures that leave their mark, always entertaining and well designed, and also the Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy that you can give an opportunity without problems.

Applications

Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

Premium Tongue Twister in English with pronunciation 2.59 euros 1.29 euros

Custom Formulas 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

Handy Surveying 2.89 euros 1.79 euros

Coordinate Master 2.99 euros 1.79 euros

BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

World history 3.49 euros 2.29 euros

My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

The Art of War – PRO (No Ads) 1.29 euros 0.79 euros

Do Not Disturb – Call Blocker – Premium 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

Games

SnakEscape 2.89 euros 0.59 euros

Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion👾Kill All Humans 3.69 euros 2.19 euros

Cruciverba Crittografati – Giochi di parole (PRO) 3.59 euros 0.69 euros

Encryption crossword, classic word games 3.59 euros 0.59 euros

Monster RPG 2 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

Monster RPG 3 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

Gold Rush! Anniversary 2.49 euros 1.29 euros

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.29 euros

Linebox – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

Lost Horizon 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Lost Horizon 2 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Whale Trail Classic 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

Rising Empires 2 – 4X fantasy strategy 3.29 euros 1.69 euros

Unwanted Gray 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

RPG Knight Bewitched 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Football drama 3.99 euros 2.39 euros

Shootout on Cash Island 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Bulb Boy 2.79 euros 0.89 euros

Word Search Daily PRO (700+ Levels) 2.19 euros 0.89 euros

Personalization

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!