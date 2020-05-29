Confinement and what is now called the “new normal” have been more bearable thanks to the internet. You can not only have series and movies with a single click, but also artistic works, books and magazines online at no cost, all as an incentive for people to stay at home. But not everything ends there: it is also possible to enjoy countless free concerts, even some in real time.

If it is true that life without music would be a mistake, it would also be if you do not give yourself the opportunity to see any of these presentations now that you are at home. And it doesn’t matter if you like a specific genre: there are options for everyone.

Bruce Springsteen and Dropkick Murphys

A concert behind closed doors? Bruce Springsteen and Dropkick Murphys will offer a presentation at Fenway Park, but without an audience, this May 29 at 6:00 p.m. (Boston, Massachusetts city time). The concert, in which the musician and the band will alternate, can be followed on the Dropkick Murphys page and social networks.

Citibanamex Conecta Festival

This weekend, on May 29 and 30, and the following weekend, on June 5 and 6, this musical gathering will take place that will have renowned artists and bands, such as Fobia, DLD, Molotov, Camilo Séptimo and Ana Torroja. The presentations will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Mexico City time), and can be seen on the official page of the event, where you can also review the full poster.

If you were wondering “Where are the hours for #CitibanamexConecta?” … they are already here! Remember to follow our transmission on YouTube from https://t.co/1QtBP1u2Th from 6:30 p.m. this Friday and Sunday. Just connect and you can enjoy all the presentations! pic.twitter.com/e0tWEAyTkP – Ocesa Total (@ocesa_total) May 28, 2020

The Rolling Stones

For six Sundays, starting May 3, the legendary British band will be broadcasting a delivery of their series Extra Licks!featuring unpublished images from some of his most memorable concerts worldwide, including Voodoo Lounge Tour (1994) and Latin America Olé Tour (2016). The chapters air exclusively on The Rolling Stones channel on YouTube.

Natalia Lafourcade and Nicky Jam

As part of # MúsicaEntreBrothers, a live concert series created by Cerveza Tecate, Natalia Lafourcade performed on May 8, while Nicky Jam on May 10. It is possible to relive both presentations through YouTube.

Natalia Lafourcade

Nicky Jam

One World: Together at Home

The concert was held on April 18 One World: Together at Home, which was broadcast by the main digital media and in which figures such as Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Camila Cabello, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Elton John and J Balvin participated. The main objective of this show was to pay tribute to the health workers who are facing the new coronavirus. If you want to revive the presentations, we leave you this YouTube list:

Radiohead

Starting Thursday April 9th ​​and every week until the quarantine ends, the legendary British band will release a live performance on their official YouTube channel, with the intention that people stay home and consequently not take risks to be infected by the new coronavirus. The first material that came out: Live From a Tent in Dublin, a concert that took place in October 2000, days after the release of Kid A, one of Radiohead’s most iconic records.

Montreux Jazz Festival

Founded in 1967, the Montreux Jazz Festival has become a must-see event, in which legendary music figures have participated. For a period of 30 days and in collaboration with Stringray Qello, you can see, streaming, without paying anything, the presentations offered by artists such as Ray Charles, Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana, Patti Smith and Suzanne Vega.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, we have decided to postpone the announcement of the line-up and will communicate a new date soon. During this period, we have made over 50 Festival concerts available to stream for free. https://t.co/d7dsCD2KF9 pic.twitter.com/XJWBzB2wNk – Montreux Jazz Festival (@MontreuxJazz) March 26, 2020

Latin force

The television network Telemundo carried out the Home concert, last March 21, in which different Latino artists sang from their home some of their successes and called on people to follow all the sanitary measures ordered by the health organs. Luis Fonsi, Paulina Rubio, J Balvin, Carlos Vives, Banda El Recodo, Gloria Estefan, Pepe Aguilar, Camila, Franco de Vita, Alejandra Guzmán, Reik and Alejandro Sanz were some of the interpreters who participated in this event.

I will resist 2020

It is not a concert, but a hymn –a new version of “Resistiré”, by the legendary Dynamic Duo–, which aims to raise funds that will go to the Cáritas foundation. “Resistiré 2020” has been well received, both online and in real life. Some of the artists who participated in the song are: Álex Ubago, Álvaro Soler, Andrés (Dvicio), Andrés Suárez, Blas Cantó, Carlos Baute, Conchita, David Bisbal, David Otero, David Summers, Despistaos, Diana Navarro, Ele, Georgina , India Martínez and Iván (Hall Effect).

Metallica Mondays

Every Monday, from March 23rd, the renowned thrash metal band offers streaming one of their favorite performances to your couch, while the members make comments through social networks. “It sounds corny, but now more than ever we are in this together, and staying connected is how we will get through it,” the group said in a statement.

Watch FUEL from the 2018 gig in Budapest, Hungary! https://t.co/NRZBTcLlIS – Metallica (@Metallica) April 1, 2020

Live from Home

From Live Nation, the producer of live events, comes Live from Home, a platform that lists live concerts to enjoy through different digital media. “Just keeping our distance doesn’t mean the music has to stop: Join daily live streams from around the world and follow the artists from home as they share music and stories, among other things,” the statement read. service page.

Introducing Live From Home… keeping us #TogetherApart ???????????????????? https: //t.co/5EYixz8BNt pic.twitter.com/OMXN3m814P – Live Nation (@LiveNation) March 30, 2020

Home concert

From Spain and with a concept similar to that of Live From Home, there is Concert at Home, which arises due to the cancellation of hundreds of concerts in the world due to the emergency caused by the new coronavirus. With dates until next July 4, for the moment, the platform lists the presentations by day, with their respective hours, and the channels in which they can be followed.

Given the suspension of concerts in venues and venues, we have created the website https://t.co/I8LhRA8G5p, to help publicize the performances that many artists are performing from their homes in order to make this happy quarantine more bearable. Can you help us spread the word? pic.twitter.com/D6nFuaS5tK – Concerts at Casa.com (@ConciertosCasa) March 18, 2020

Billboard Live at Home

In this series of Billboard clips, you can view various mini-presentations directly from some artists’ homes. Among them, you will find The Driver Era, Alec Benjamin, Tank and the Bangas, Cold War Kids, Lauren Jauregui and Kiana Ledé. The concerts are also on the official Billboard Facebook page.

* Updated on May 29, 2020 by Luis Miguel Paredes.

