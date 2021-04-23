free on Steam during the weekend

If you don’t know it, Quiplash is one of those games that has little or nothing to do with the traditional concept of computer games. So much so that if you analyze it from the usual prism, you will be enormously disappointed. However, for a long time it has been a recurring title both in streams open to public participation and in meetings with friends, both in person and over the Internet.

Designed to house games of between three and eight players, Quiplash is a digital version of the classic and fun board games with a huge load of humor, in which participants will have to answer a series of unorthodox questions, such as “Something you would be surprised to see a donkey do” or “The worst taste of soup: Cream of _____.” The questions are original, but the real key to the game is in the answers.

And it is that, as you may have already imagined, in Quiplash there are no right and wrong answers, but rather clever and funny answers, and it is precisely the participants in each game who will have both to answer some and assess those issued by the rest of the players in others. Thus, in trusted settings, it is easy for people to quickly “let loose”, which can lead to hilarious moments, surprising responses, and a lot of fun.

To play a game of Quiplash it is only necessary that one of the participants has the game, since the access to the games is through the browser, to a web page of the game. This is one of the reasons why many streamers have chosen to take it to their live shows, since it allows organizing games in which some of their viewers (generally subscribers and trusted people) can participate, in which the participants also communicate by a Discord voice channel, which makes the game much more fun due to the reactions of the participants.

The first installment of Quiplash was so successful that Jackbox Games, Inc., the studio that developed it, published a second part, Quiplash 2, which improves the original title by adding more content, as well as more languages, including Spanish. I’ve played both, sometimes live on Twitch and sometimes on Discord, and the experience with both has been really fun. It is true that the Spanish version is somewhat more comfortable, but if you defend yourself with the English version and play with friends in Spanish, it also gives a lot of play.

If you do not know it and playing in English is not a problem, throughout this weekend (until April 26 at 10 in the morning) you can get free Quiplash on Steam. In this way, if you do not know it, you have a great opportunity to try it out with your friends, and discover if the leisure proposal it raises suits your tastes. Personally, I recommend it, I have had the most fun times with that game and with its continuation.