Get excellent results using a coffee scrub

April 11, 2020

Coffee is perhaps the most consumed drink in the world, what few know is that it has antioxidant properties that benefit health and beauty, which is why it is practical to learn how to make an exfoliant based on this product. In addition, it can be used on the body or face without distinction.

Coffee-based exfoliation

The coffee based exfoliation is a treatment that you can do from the comfort of your home, this type of exfoliation offers excellent results and is effective in removing dead cells.

In addition to the aforementioned, coffee allows your skin to look smoother, smoother and healthier. Above all, it is recommended to use it in the ankle, knee and elbow areas, these being the areas that most need this type of beauty treatment.

Exfoliating coffee and natural oils

To prepare a powerful exfoliant, you must place in a container three tablespoons of ground coffee, then add a tablespoon of your oil of choice (coconut, olive or almonds), then add a tablespoon of sugar, to finish mixing until you form a uniform paste with all the ingredients.

You must apply the exfoliant on your body doing circular massages, then let it act for a few minutes, finally remove it with plenty of water, and that’s it, you can start enjoying skin free of impurities!

