Free Now adds the shared cars and goes for the Cabify model

Free Now is taking steps that underpin the change of identity that they experienced a few years ago. When it changed its name from MyTaxi to its current nomenclature – at the same time as they announced the controversial closed price rate – they already promised that this modification would come from the hand of become a multimodal transport platform. No sooner said than done. Now, through the Free Now application, users from France, Germany, Spain and Italy will be able to book electric cars Share Now shares. All through an agreement announced today by both companies.

Users from Germany will be at the top of the list. Which can rent one of the platform cars through a single application. The rest of the countries, the company announces in a statement, will come throughout this summer.

In the case of Spain, this is the second integration that Free Now announces in a matter of weeks. Transport technology has already entered the sector of electric motorcycles shared a few days ago. In that case, with an agreement closed with Cooltra, this option is already available to clients in Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia. Also for Portugal and Italy.

And on the horizon, the goal of continuing to expand mobility models. To the already famous taxis, the brand’s entry model in Spain for years, motorcycles and now shared cars, the platform’s plans also aim to integrate electric scooters. And VTC licensed cars. Without plans in Spain, where for the moment they maintain their interest in the taxi as the greatest market force, Free Now has already launched with the hybrid model in France. As well as in other regions of Europe. It is to be expected that, sooner or later, mobility technology will cross the Pyrenees with its passenger transport model with all types of vehicles.

Free Now, with a model similar to Cabify

Neither Free Now is only dedicated to taxis, nor Cabify or Uber are focused only on VTC cars. In the case of the North American firm, and after selling its electric scooter division to Lime, the focus beyond passengers has focused on delivery with Uber Eats. Business, which by the way, is being the goose that lays the golden eggs for technology. But the reality is that the Spanish firm and Free Now now have quite a few similarities.

Both have continued the transition to becoming a multimodal transportation option. Cabify with scooters, electric bikes and motorcycles through Movo, has also entered the parcel shipping sector. At the moment, there is no news of a delivery model in the style of Glovo or Deliveroo, although the truth is that the agitation of the sector with the current rider law does not make entry easy. At least for now. Free Now with cars and motorcycles pointing to a transport market concentration not too long from now. It had already been analyzed: the large number of applications for different transport models would become a headache. The congregation of all in a single app would be almost a survival model. That model is coming.

