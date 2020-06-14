Schedules, channels and MATCH Real Madrid vs Eibar LIVE LIVE ONLINE TV via DirecTV, Movistar Partidazo, Mitele Plus and Sky Sports this Sunday on the 28th of LaLiga Santander 2020 at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium from 12:30 p.m. Zinedine Zidane’s team begins the challenge of proclaiming itself champion, forced to overcome the two points of disadvantage that it yielded to Barcelona before the break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are the great novelties of Zinedine Zidane’s call for Real Madrid to return to LaLiga Santander, recovered from their injuries, in a call for 23 players in which the French coach pulls the quarry with the presence of defender Javi Hernández.

The list of summoned is made up of: Courtois, Areola, Diego Altube, Carvajal, Militao, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy, Javi Hernández, Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, James, Isco, Marco Asensio, Hazard, Vinicius, Brahim , Rodrygo, Bale and Benzema. .

Real Madrid vs. Eibar: schedules and channels

CountryHoraCanalesPerú12: 30DirecTV SportsEspaña19: 30Movistar Partidazo, Mitele PlusColombia12: 30DirecTV SportsEcuador12: 30DirecTV SportsArgentina14: 30DirecTV SportsChile13: 30DirecTV SportsMéxico12: 30SKY Sports

Without thinking about anything other than enjoying the day to day in a position that you feel privileged you will achieve Zidane 200 games under the command of Real Madrid, in a double stage on the white bench. Ten titles and the coach who went down in history for winning three consecutive Champions Leagues are indelible successes.

“I don’t think about beating anyone,” he confessed. “The important thing is to do what I do every day. I am lucky to be in this great club and I take advantage of every moment because I like soccer. Being with my players is a blessing, I thank you all day for Real Madrid for giving me this opportunity and I will give it my all until the last day ”, confessed a Frenchman who assures that“ he loves Spaniards and life here ”.

The special number that reaches Zidane He arrives with a game behind closed doors and at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium. “It will be the strangest game. Without an audience, at Di Stéfano when we always play at the Bernabéu. It is going to be a little strange but as we know it we are prepared ”.

With the casualties due to injury Nacho Fernández, Lucas Vázquez, Mariano Díaz and Luka Jovic, Zidane’s call is made up of the rest of the first team components plus Castilla defender Javi Hernández. Come back Hazard, who does not play with him Real Madrid since February 22 when he was injured on the visit to Levante, and Marco Asensio, who debuts this season in a campaign after a serious knee injury suffered in preseason. He has not played a league game since the last one of the last edition, on May 19, 2019.

The Eibarrés team started the season badly and spent several days in those squares, but a later reaction in the last months of 2019 allowed them to ascend to the middle zone, to link adverse results again in the last days before the break, which have led them to stand near the abyss.

This is how Eibar comes to face Real Madrid

The weeks of rest seem to have served to reset the mentality of José Luis Mendilibar’s players, who face their final stretch of the season with the sole objective of salvation despite an adverse schedule. Mendilibar faces the match with two sensible losses, that of defender Iván Ramis in a line that is in itself very short of troops, and that of Argentina’s Gonzalo Escalante.

Statistics do not play in favor of an Eibar that never beat Real Madrid in their fief and that, to further aggravate their options, this season is the third worst team at home, having contributed only 8 of the 27 points added by the Gipuzkoa ensemble.

Real Madrid vs. Eibar: possible alignments

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde / Luka Modric, Isco Alarcón; Vinícius / Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema.

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, José Ángel Cote; Sebastián Cristóforo, Pape Diop, Fabián Orellana, Pedro León; Sergi Enrich and Charles.

