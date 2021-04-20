Free Marijuana for Vaccinated New Yorkers

“A joint for a vaccine”: Marijuana legalization activists caused a sensation Tuesday in Manhattan by offering a joint to people who received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The idea was to celebrate the legalization of recreational cannabis in the state of New York at the end of March and to support the vaccination campaign this April 20 (“4/20” in English, numbers that became a marijuana code) and unofficial cannabis holiday.

“This is the first time that we can legally sit down and distribute joints,” explained Michael O’Malley, one of the organizers, distributing joints prepared in advance by volunteers.

“We support the federal government’s vaccination effort, and we are also trying to get cannabis legalized at the federal level,” he said.

From the start of the distribution, which began around 11 a.m. local time and lasted for about five hours, a queue of 50 people, young and old, formed in Union Square, steps from Greenwich Village.

The wait was short: a dozen minutes in the sun, enough to show the vaccination card on paper or on the phone, and to give the email address.

Sarah Overholt, 38, came out with two joints in her pocket after showing her vaccination card and that of her 70-year-old mother.

For Overholt, marijuana and the vaccine are just as indispensable.

“I smoke every day, and that makes me a better person, believe me,” he said smiling.

As for the vaccine, “everyone should be vaccinated, the herb should not be necessary to convince people to do it, but if it works, so much the better,” added this woman who received her first dose of the vaccine on March 25 and awaits the second this Thursday.

Alex Zerbe, 24, a stockbroker who came to the plaza from his office, agrees. He’s already had his two doses, and he smokes a joint “once or twice a day. You don’t need to get a joint as a gift, you can get it another way, but the idea of ​​being offered it for being vaccinated “is just cool,” he said.

In the first half hour between 150 and 200 joints were distributed, out of a total of 1,500 prepared by the volunteers.

Various US brands, especially in the food industry, launched promotions related to the vaccine in recent weeks: fritters, hot dogs or beers are offered in various parts of the country to people who prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.