Free man who killed his son-in-law to save his daughter’s life

After spending a week in prison, a man was released then his lawyer will demonstrate legitimate defense, by murdering his son-in-law, who tried to kill his daughter.

Those were days when the family of Oscar “N” lived hell, since the father of the family had to defend his daughter who was beaten by her husband and threatened her with death.

Just because his son-in-law was threatening his daughter, Oscar “N” had to get into the couple’s argument to defend his daughter.

From celebration to aggression

The events were recorded last Saturday, when Oscar “N” celebrated the birthday of his youngest son, his daughter was invited to the party Andrea and her husband Juan Ramóm, 33 years old.

The celebration was carried out in the normal way in the San Miguel Hueyotlipan neighborhood, in the central state of Puebla.

When suddenly, Juan Ramón, who had already drunk too much alcohol, began to argue with his wife Andrea, the aggression increased in tone, to the extent that other members of the family tried to intervene, but were beaten by the son-in-law of Oscar “N ”.

Man killed his son-in-law to save his daughter

According to witnesses, the discussion grew more and more in tone, and Juan Ramón took control of a knife, with which he threatened to kill Andrea, at that moment and seeing the life of his daughter Andrea, her father, threatened Oscar “N” defended her and struggled with her son-in-law, who ended up killing.

After the events, the police arrived at the home of Oscar “N”, who turned himself in to the authorities, who said he did not regret having killed his son-in-law.

“I prefer that my daughter visit me in jail than that I have to visit her in her grave”, Óscar “N” said, said Andrea’s father, according to what was published by various national media.

The police proceeded to present him to the public prosecutor. Last Tuesday, a judge upheld his preventive detention, but after the allegations presented by his defense, it can be shown that Oscar “N” acted in legitimate defense.

This is how Oscar “N” avoided a femicide, in this case that of his daughter.

Before the judge will determine the legitimate defense, friends and relatives of Oscar “N” demonstrated in court to demand his release, as the man defended his daughter, who if he had not done so, they say, Andrea would be dead.