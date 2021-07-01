Free Laptop and Headphones: Why This Offer From Huawei Is The Perfect Combo | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of Huawei’s new laptops is reduced to 749 euros, an adjusted price for what it offers, and it also includes a noise-canceling headphones as a gift.

If you are thinking of buying a new laptop, ideally with Windows 10, there is good news: Huawei has reduced its new Matebook D 15 (2021) in an offer difficult to match.

Right now it can be yours for only 849 euros in its official store, but be careful, the price improves: in addition to the laptop, freeBuds 4i are included as a gift, its headphones with ANC valued at more than 70 euros.

This laptop is one of the best that can be bought right now, as we have seen in its analysis. We tell you why it should be your choice taking advantage of the offer that is available at the moment.

New generation of one of Huawei’s most popular ultrathin notebooks. It maintains the design line of previous models and stands out for incorporating 11th Gen Intel Core processors and WiFi 6.

Few more complete alternatives for less than the 770 euros that this laptop would cost you

Although the price is 849 euros, if you deduct the 79 euros for the headphones, it is only 770. For that price it is very difficult to find a better laptop than this Matebook D 15 (2021).

New Intel Core i5 with 16GB of RAM and surprise! With Intel Iris Xe graphics for more power

The specifications of this model are quite complete, both in processor, as in RAM and above all in the graphics, which gives it a plus when it comes to processing graphics and even playing games.

Ultra-light aluminum design, with only 1.56 kg of weight, and that its screen is quite large

The premium design of this computer is obvious and gives it an appearance similar to that of Apple’s MacBook, with a full aluminum chassis.

Very fast charging, something unusual for a laptop, especially since it comes with a 65W charger included

In just 15 minutes you can have 50% of the battery charged, just over an hour for 100%, a milestone that few laptops can boast.

NFC and WiFi 6, two details that take the connectivity of the Matebook D 15 (2021) to another level

With WiFi 6, the Matebook’s connectivity is obsolescence-proof for years. In addition, you can use Huawei Share from a mobile with its NFC.

Short-throw keyboard to type for hours and hours without getting tired

As we have seen in ComputerHoy.com, the short-travel keyboard of this PC is ideal if you work or study, since you can use it for hours without getting tired.

