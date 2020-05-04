With the mission of “bringing neighbors together to build better neighborhoods and ultimately happier, more useful lives around the world.” Nextdoor It drives neighborhood life connecting your neighbors, because it is the neighbors who create private and secure online communities dedicated to their neighborhood, where they can ask questions, get to know each other, and exchange local tips and advice. And from this week even spend medical consultation.

Nextdoor and Home Medical Appointment

Imagine a Facebook focused on your neighborhood, in which if someone breaks the car window, the pipes of a building do not work, or such person has a piece of furniture to sell, because all the neighbors can find out. How Nextdoor works, who brought his model to Spain two years ago after debuting in the United States in 2011 and operating in neighborhoods in countries such as the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy, and that in Spain it is used in more than 3,300 neighborhoods throughout the country.

With the current situation that we live in CoronaviruYes, there are people who have mild symptoms or medical doubts but are leaving their discomfort unattended so as not to saturate the state health services. In this situation, Nextdoor has launched a collaboration with Cita Médica en Casa, the network that connects professional volunteer professionals in medicine and psychology with citizens to resolve medical questions. And best of all: at no cost.

Free consultations without leaving home

In this way, the intention is to help the residents to solve these medical questions by email, avoiding saturating the telephones of the health centers and unnecessary trips during confinement.. Of course, it must be made clear that the network:

– It does not replace the national health system

– Diagnostics are not performed

– No treatments are prescribed

The service itself it is a “tool for help and support for any citizen who in these moments of confinement may feel mild symptoms or concerns” As Cristina García Bajo, a volunteer in Medical Appointment from Home explains: “Our initiative arose spontaneously to help in this health crisis and it is managed on a voluntary basis with hardly any resources, so making ourselves known and offering the service to those who need it has been It was a challenge. The support and involvement of Nextdoor from the first moment has been enormous and essential for citamedicaencasa.es to reach more people. “