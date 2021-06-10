Free Guy: Final Trailer Shows Ryan Reynolds’ Character Trying To Save His World From Taika Waititi – Tomatazos

This 2021, the cinemas of the world have resumed their daily activities or at least they are trying to do so, after last year they were forced to remain closed for a long season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, this situation affected the releases that were planned and a film that suffered one of the longest delays was Free Guy, which will now have its premiere on August 13, so the studio behind it, 20th Century Studios, their final trailer just came out.

Directed by Shawn Levy (Till Death Pushed Them Together – 41%, Steel Giants – 60%), Free guy was scheduled to premiere on July 3, 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic, so it was moved to December 11 of last year, however, in November, the studio withdrew the film from its release schedule and although in early 2021 he had scheduled it for May, then announced that its final release would be in August.

The new trailer, which we leave below, shows Guy, a character played by Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool – 84%, Squad 6 – 70%) trying to save their fictional world from being eliminated by the character of Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit – 75%, Thor: Ragnarok – 92%), Antoine. The film promises fun and action for the whole family, something very necessary for cinemas to continue attracting audiences to their theaters.

The film follows Guy, a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story — one that he rewrites himself. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the man who saves his world in his own way and before it is too late.

In addition to Reynolds and Waititi, in the cast of Free guy Jodie Comer (Killing Eve – 97%), Lil Rel Howery (Bad Trip – 67%), Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Gallery of Broken Hearts – 85%), who will join in this crazy adventure of action and humor.

The film will also feature cameos from some of the most popular influencers in the gaming world, including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott, Seán William ‘Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Y Daniel ‘DanTDM’ Middleton.

