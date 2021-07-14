Free Guy: Deadpool and Korg React to Trailer in First MCU Crossover

If you haven’t heard of Free Guy, chances are this crossover will make you pay attention to this title. In a video from their ad campaign, Deadpool and Korg appear together reacting to the first preview of the action movie in which both actors, Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi, have starring roles and the result is as funny as you are probably imagining it to be.

Sitting comfortably in an armchair, Korg (Taika waititi) and Deadpool (Ryan reynolds) commented on the first trailer of Free guy. This new movie is an action movie starring both actors. In it, Reynolds plays a video game character who discovers that she lives in a virtual world. It is then that he decides to rebel against his programming and his actions attract the attention of the owner of the game, Waititi’s character, who will look for a way to eliminate him.

As you can imagine, in the video, Korg and Deadpool make a pretty funny couple. Between the mercenary’s ironic and self-conscious comments and the rock creature’s more innocent and awkward humor, the comments on the trailer leave little to be desired. Obviously, the mutant keeps noticing that he is Reynolds and that he appears in the video that he is commenting on while Korg remains naive to see Waititi in the film.

This is not, of course, the first collaboration between Reynolds and Waititi. The actor and director worked together on the infamous Green Lantern – 26%. While the Canadian played the title character of that film, which has become a running joke that he constantly pokes fun at, the New Zealander played his best friend. Now, they have different characters in the Marvel universe.

It should be remembered that it has become official, according to Kevin Feige, president of the study, that the third Deadpool movie – 84% will be part of the MCU, so perhaps this is just the first glimpse of how the daring character could fit into the more familiar tone of the saga. The response of the fans to this video has been quite positive, perhaps one of the two will come up with how their characters can meet in the continuity of the franchise.

On the other hand, Waititi is still very busy in the post-production of Thor: Love and Thunder, the second film he directed for Marvel. In it, he will return as Korg as revealed by himself in the photo with which he announced the conclusion of filming a few weeks ago. The film will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Fosters, who in the film will take the mantle of Mighty Thor and gain the same powers as that character.

Of the third installment of Deadpool, it is only known that it is in development and Reynolds will be collaborating with the creation of the script. Until then, you can see the duo on Free Guy this summer. The film was originally set to debut in 2020, but was delayed numerous times by the pandemic. The film is scheduled to release on August 13 in the United States, but it has not been confirmed whether it will be respected for international markets.

