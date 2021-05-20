FREE Google Workspace promo code (G Suite)

Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite, is Google’s solution to provide professional tools to SMEs, freelancers, freelancers and, in general, to any user who wants work in the cloud in the best way.

The suite includes solutions such as Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Documents, Sheets, Presentations, Forms, Sites and much more.

Among the best known benefits of Google Workspace are:

The possibility of having a personalized business email with your domain, secure and with dozens of gigabytes at your disposal. In addition, all employees can have their own email and collaborate with each other with tools such as Meet or Chat. Work collaboratively and remotely, in groups of up to 100 people on the same document or in meetings of up to 250 participants, which can also be recorded for later viewing. Save your files in the Google cloud, safely and accessible from any device with an internet connection. Guarantee the security of your data, with solutions such as double authentication or the user account control panel.

Try Google Workspace FREE

If you want to try Google Workspace, you are in the right place at the right time. Thanks to Desamark you can try the suite for 14 days totally free and get a discount in the subscription.

Google Workspace promo code

You can find the promotional code with discount in Desamark and use them in very simple. You simply have to register in Google Workspace with your data (or that of your company) and then apply the coupon for the Business Starter or Business Standard package.

The offer is applicable in Spain and in countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru or the United States among many other countries. You can check the complete list of countries on the web.

Media such as Crónica Global de El Español have already echoed this offer from Desamark. If you want to know more details, this article contains the information you need.