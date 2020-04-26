One of the best entertainments we can do during this confinement is to enjoy one of our favorite hobbies: playing video games. Whether on a PlayStation, Xbox, Google Stadia or simply on our smartphone, because the truth is that mobile games are getting better and better every day.

The problem is when you want to play with your friends, but unfortunately they have an iPhone. Although the catalog of video games for both Android and iOS is practically identical, there are more than a few titles that were released earlier on the Cupertino platform than on the Mountain View platform. But there is no need to worry, because we bring you the best cross-platform games so that everyone can play them.

World of Tanks Blitz

One of the oldest games for mobile and with a large community behind it. We talked about World of Tanks Blitz in detail back in 2014 and we assure you that hasn’t lost a bit of the fun of yesteryear.

Multiplayer games handling tanks, a lot of strategy and best of all, can be played completely free of charge.

Hearthstone

We are going with another one of those games with thousands and thousands of players and that despite the passing of the years, remain at the top. Hearthstone is the online card game based on the World of Warcraft universe and which can be played from computers as well as from Android and iOS devices.

With frequent updates, a multitude of game modes and truly addictive gameplay, Hearthstone is one of the best options to spend these long afternoons of confinement, regardless of whether we have an Android device or one with a bitten apple. And of course you can play without paying a single euro.

GWENT

And we go with another card game although it is somewhat different. GWENT was born as an in-game collectible card minigame from The Witcher III, but was so well received by the user community that its developers decided to release it as a separate title.

Like Hearthstone, we are faced with a free card game in which we must choose a faction (each with its own unique cards and abilities) and face our rivals in different game modes. Perfect while we wait the second season of The Witcher arrives on Netflix.

Call of Duty: Mobile

But if there is a mobile game that catches for hours on end, that is without a doubt Call of Duty: Mobile. Call of Duty is one of the most popular console sagas and how could it be otherwise, his mobile game has achieved unprecedented success.

And the truth is that one may more or less like the proposal that Call of Duty: Mobile offers, but with absorbing gameplay, quick games alone or with friends and thanks to the fact that it is completely free, no wonder its over 8 million downloads ONLY on the Play Store.

Pokémon GO

And we end with what has possibly been the title that has most revolutionized the market for mobile video games. Pokémon GO got millions of people out of their houses to play and it is that the Pokémon fever reappeared like foam thanks to this virtual reality title.

What if, even with the COVID-19 pandemic we can continue playing Pokémon GO since its developers have added new functions so that we do not have to leave home.

