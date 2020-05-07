Updated on 05/07/2020 at 00:12

Maybe you didn’t know that the Amazon Prime subscription is an interesting option for gamers, because it offers free games monthly through Twitch Prime. The platform is offering eight free games for those who have a PC at home. You better check the catalog before the list changes.

Keep in mind that Twitch Prime -and its free game offers- is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video. Of the eight free games For May, six are available until the end of May, while two will disappear in a few weeks.

The free games of Twitch Prime They are: Yono and the Celestial Elephants, Urban Trial Playground, The Little Acre, Old School Musical, Avicii Invector, Pankapu, Fractured Minds, and Snake Pass.

To enjoy these free games, you will have to go to the page Twitch Prime and download the ones that interest you. You will require the client Twitch for PC installed on the computer to start the games in these titles.

Free games on Twitch Prime

PES 2020 | Download patch

PES 2020 Peruvian style. A new patch for the soccer simulator of Konami has all the digitized details of the League 1 and League 2, the first and second division of Peruvian soccer.

Patch PES 2020, which is available only to PC gamers, comes with stadiums, faces, and tattoos. All this work was possible thanks to the collaboration of the League 1 footballers and, in the case of Legends, photo reconstruction was used.

The PES Peruvian Patch It is available from April 20. To download it, you must pay 35 soles and fill out a form with your name, email and phone number. The announcement is available on the official account of PES Peruvian Patch on Facebook.

