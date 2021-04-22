Free games: Alien Isolation, Horizon Zero Dawn and many more | Gaming

Starting today, you can get hold of a few high-quality games, including Alien: Isolation, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, a game based on a Netflix series, and a handful more.

If you have a PC or a PS4 or PS5 console, you’re in luck. You will be able to add to your game collection two masterpieces, and another handful of fun titles. Completely free!

To help overcome the bad times of the pandemic, Sony launched the Play at Home initiative a few weeks ago, a promotion in which give away a large collection of games for PS4 and PS5, that you can stay forever.

There is the best virtual reality game on the console, Astro Bot, great indie games like Abzu or Subnautica, and since yesterday, one of the best games of recent years: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, which also includes the expansion that came out a bit later:

It will only be available for free until May 14, so run to download it. You can get all these games, and many more, on the Play at Home website.

If you have a PC, The Epic Games Store gives you the haunting Alien: Isolation, a horror game where you have to survive the attacks of the deadly aliens, inside a spaceship.

You can also get the great one for free Hand of fate 2, a card game where in the fighting you have to fight like in any action game.

Both titles will only be available until April 29, but if you add them to your account you keep them forever. The only requirement is to create a free account on the Epic Games Store, which you will surely already have if you play Fortnite.

In this link you have access to the free games of the Epic Games Store.

Finally, if you have an Amazon Prime account, thanks to the included Prime Gaming advantage every month you can download free games on Twitch. You keep them forever even if you stop being Amazon Prime.

This month they give away The Escapist, Iris and the Giant, Don’t Feed the Monkeys, the game based on the Netflix Dark Crystal series, and some more. Also add-ons for multiplayer games like Fall Guys, Destiny 2, Roblox, and many more.

You can download it by tapping on the crown icon on the Twitch website.

A huge collection of quality games totally free, without small print, to enjoy this weekend. For them!