As if the arrival of Grand Theft Auto V And later Civilization VI were not enough, Gearbox Software joins the long list of promotions that have come exclusively through the digital games distribution platform of the creators of Fortnite.

A few minutes ago, Epic Games officially released the arrival of Borderlands: The Handsome Collection As the new game that comes totally free for at least a whole week.

From this Thursday, May 28 to next June 04, all players will be able to obtain a completely free copy from the official page only by having an account on the platform.

The collection includes:

BORDERLANDS 2 and BORDERLANDS: THE PRE-SEQUEL in a single pack

All additional content from both games

Cooperative play for up to four players online

Borderlands: The handsome Collection

In detail they are:

Borderlands 2

Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Pack

Borderlands 2 – Captain Scarlett and her Pirate’s Booty

Borderlands 2: Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage

Borderlands 2: Collector’s Edition Pack

Borderlands 2: Creature Slaughterdome

Borderlands 2: Sir Hammerlock’s Big Game Hunt

Borderlands 2: Commando Madness Pack

Borderlands 2: Commando Supremacy Pack

Borderlands 2: Commando Domination Pack

Borderlands 2: Siren Madness Pack

Borderlands 2: Siren Supremacy Pack

Borderlands 2: Siren Domination Pack

Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Madness Pack

Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Supremacy Pack

Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Domination Pack

Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Madness Pack

Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Supremacy Pack

Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Domination Pack

Borderlands 2: Assassin Madness Pack

Borderlands 2: Assassin Supremacy Pack

Borderlands 2: Assassin Domination Pack

Borderlands 2: Ultimate Vault Hunters Upgrade Pack

Borderlands 2 – Psycho Pack

Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep

Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Steampunk Slayer Pack

Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Dapper Gent Pack

Borderlands 2: Psycho Dark Psyche Pack

Borderlands 2: Psycho Madness Pack

Borderlands 2: Psycho Supremacy Pack

Borderlands 2: Psycho Domination Pack

Borderlands 2: Siren Glitter and Gore Pack

Borderlands 2: Commando Haggard Hunter Pack

Borderlands 2: Assassin Stinging Blade Pack

Borderlands 2: Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2

Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Beatmaster Pack

Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Greasy Grunt Pack

Borderlands 2: Psycho Party Pack

Borderlands 2: Siren Learned Warrior Pack

Borderlands 2: Commando Devilish Good Looks Pack

Borderlands 2: Assassin Cl0ckw0rk Pack

Borderlands 2: Headhunter 1: Bloody Harvest

Borderlands 2: Headhunter 2: Wattle Gobbler

Borderlands 2: Headhunter 3: Mercenary Day

Borderlands 2: Headhunter 5: Son of Crawmerax

Borderlands 2: Headhunter 4: Wedding Day Massacre

Handsome Jack Doppelganger Pack

Shock Drop Slaughter Pit

Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack: The Holodome Onslaught

Claptastic Voyage and Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2

Lady Hammerlock the Baroness Pack

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Minimum requirements:

Processor: 2.4 GHz Dual Core Processor

Memory: 2048 MB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8500 / ATI Radeon HD 2600

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 13 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements:

Processor: 2.3 GHz Quad Core processor

Memory: 2048 MB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 / ATI Radeon HD 5850

