As if the arrival of Grand Theft Auto V And later Civilization VI were not enough, Gearbox Software joins the long list of promotions that have come exclusively through the digital games distribution platform of the creators of Fortnite.
A few minutes ago, Epic Games officially released the arrival of Borderlands: The Handsome Collection As the new game that comes totally free for at least a whole week.
From this Thursday, May 28 to next June 04, all players will be able to obtain a completely free copy from the official page only by having an account on the platform.
The collection includes:
BORDERLANDS 2 and BORDERLANDS: THE PRE-SEQUEL in a single pack
All additional content from both games
Cooperative play for up to four players online
Borderlands: The handsome Collection
In detail they are:
Borderlands 2
Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Pack
Borderlands 2 – Captain Scarlett and her Pirate’s Booty
Borderlands 2: Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage
Borderlands 2: Collector’s Edition Pack
Borderlands 2: Creature Slaughterdome
Borderlands 2: Sir Hammerlock’s Big Game Hunt
Borderlands 2: Commando Madness Pack
Borderlands 2: Commando Supremacy Pack
Borderlands 2: Commando Domination Pack
Borderlands 2: Siren Madness Pack
Borderlands 2: Siren Supremacy Pack
Borderlands 2: Siren Domination Pack
Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Madness Pack
Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Supremacy Pack
Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Domination Pack
Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Madness Pack
Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Supremacy Pack
Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Domination Pack
Borderlands 2: Assassin Madness Pack
Borderlands 2: Assassin Supremacy Pack
Borderlands 2: Assassin Domination Pack
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Vault Hunters Upgrade Pack
Borderlands 2 – Psycho Pack
Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep
Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Steampunk Slayer Pack
Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Dapper Gent Pack
Borderlands 2: Psycho Dark Psyche Pack
Borderlands 2: Psycho Madness Pack
Borderlands 2: Psycho Supremacy Pack
Borderlands 2: Psycho Domination Pack
Borderlands 2: Siren Glitter and Gore Pack
Borderlands 2: Commando Haggard Hunter Pack
Borderlands 2: Assassin Stinging Blade Pack
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2
Borderlands 2: Mechromancer Beatmaster Pack
Borderlands 2: Gunzerker Greasy Grunt Pack
Borderlands 2: Psycho Party Pack
Borderlands 2: Siren Learned Warrior Pack
Borderlands 2: Commando Devilish Good Looks Pack
Borderlands 2: Assassin Cl0ckw0rk Pack
Borderlands 2: Headhunter 1: Bloody Harvest
Borderlands 2: Headhunter 2: Wattle Gobbler
Borderlands 2: Headhunter 3: Mercenary Day
Borderlands 2: Headhunter 5: Son of Crawmerax
Borderlands 2: Headhunter 4: Wedding Day Massacre
Handsome Jack Doppelganger Pack
Shock Drop Slaughter Pit
Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack: The Holodome Onslaught
Claptastic Voyage and Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2
Lady Hammerlock the Baroness Pack
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
Minimum requirements:
Processor: 2.4 GHz Dual Core Processor
Memory: 2048 MB of RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8500 / ATI Radeon HD 2600
DirectX: Version 9.0
Storage: 13 GB of available space
Recommended Requirements:
Processor: 2.3 GHz Quad Core processor
Memory: 2048 MB of RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 / ATI Radeon HD 5850
