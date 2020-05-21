Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The sixth installment of the real-time strategy franchise, and today one of the most successful titles to its credit that continues to be updated more and more.

The 2K distributor launched in 2016 a Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, with great sales success and some fundamental changes to the gameplay system proposed in the fifth installment.

Today, the title is added to a promotion and comes completely free for PC, which you can get through the Epic Games Store to save it in your library.

Synopsis: It is a turn-based strategy game in which your objective is to build an empire that resists the passage of time. Conquer the entire world by establishing and leading your own civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age.

Fight wars, use diplomacy, nurture the progress of your culture, and confront the greatest leaders in history face to face to create the greatest civilization ever known

You can find the game for free, in the NEXT LINK

Minimum requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i3 2.5 Ghz or AMD Phenom II 2.6 Ghz or greater

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: 1GB & AMD 5570 or nVidia 450 or Intel Integrated Graphics 530

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 12 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements:

Processor: Fourth Generation Intel Core i5 2.5 Ghz or AMD FX8350 4.0 Ghz or greater

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: 2GB & AMD 7970 or nVidia 770 or greater

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 12 GB of available space

