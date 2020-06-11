Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

After its announcement on May 27, the popular developer of arcades, SNK, revealed a new compilation that will become part of another of its largest franchises.

Samurai Shodown It now returns in the form of a collection that will take a full list of seven games in the series to be released on the eighth generation consoles and the PC.

This new installment, presented three weeks ago, will include all the games except for the reboots that were released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 a few years ago, sticking only to classic games.

One of the most shocking news was that this new collection will premiere first on Epic Games but totally free, being available a full week for any player who wishes to redeem the list of games.

The promotion will start from this Thursday 11th of June and will run until the 18th of this month.

That said, the title will be released later on the other platforms like PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam at a value of $ 39.99 USD.

So, it has finally been announced! Samurai Shodown V Perfect, a game that has gone unreleased for 15 years, is included in the upcoming Samurai Shodown collection from @SNKPofficial. In this thread I’ll share with you how this game got saved after so long! https://t.co/U5X8b0TVIq – brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) May 27, 2020

Samurai Shodown Collection Games

Samurai Shodown (1993)

Samurai Shodown II (1994)

Samurai Shodown III (1995)

Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge (1996)

Samurai Shodown V (2003)

Samurai Shodown V Special (2004)

Samurai Shodown V Perfect.

You can check the official trailer, below:

