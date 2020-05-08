Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Stardock Entertainment announced that the strategy game developed by Oxide Games, can be exchanged from May 7 to 10 at 10:00 AM PDT at the Humble Bundle store, in which they will receive a Steam of Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation.

“A massive real-time strategy game where you command entire armies on a dynamic battlefield. Conquer multiple worlds through multiple single-player campaigns; or play with your friends in multiplayer combat.

The human race has expanded throughout the galaxy thanks to the wonders of technological uniqueness. You have become so powerful that you can wield large armies through a world that provides you with an ever-expanding galactic empire. Now humanity is under siege from a new enemy. They are called Substrate and they want to annihilate the human race. As a promising member of the Post-Human Coalition you will have to deal with this new threat and renegade humans trying to reclaim their own worlds. “

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Quad-core / AMD processor

Graphics: NVidia GeForce 660 GDDR5 2GB / AMD R7 360 or higher (GeForce 900+ / Radeon 290+ for Vulkan)

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Graphics: NVidia GTX 970 GDDR5 4GB / AMD R9 390 or higher

.